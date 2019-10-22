Call of Duty Modern Warfare System Requirements: The PC Specs You Need to Play

We're just days away from the hotly anticipated Oct. 25 launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a reboot of Activision's beloved military shooter that promises a gripping, gritty campaign and a return to the arcade-style multiplayer that made the series a household name.

Modern Warfare is also shaping up to be a PC powerhouse, with the Windows version of the game supporting features such as ray tracing (for folks with Nvidia RTX cards) and 4K gameplay with uncapped framerates limited only by your gaming rig. The game also supports opt-in crossplay, should you want to frag with your friends on PS4 and Xbox One.

If you want to see how Modern Warfare looks with all settings turned up, check out the official PC launch trailer:

Curious to see if your gaming laptop or gaming PC can handle Modern Warfare? Here are the official Modern Warfare system requirements, via Activision:

Modern Warfare Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Modern Warfare Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Modern Warfare Competitive Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Modern Warfare Ultra Specifications (4K, Ray Tracing)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Modern Warfare PC Unlock Time

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for PC will be available exclusively on Battle.net starting on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. We're eager to dive into the battlefield this week, so stay tuned for more on Modern Warfare in the coming weeks.