Brighton vs Tottenham live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Brighton vs Tottenham live stream has been a long time coming after it was postponed in December due to Covid, but it could have a big impact on the Premier League's European places.

The Brighton vs Tottenham live stream takes place tomorrow (Wednesday, March 16).

► Time 7.30 p.m. GMT / 3.30 p.m. ET / 12.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Neither side goes into this game in particularly good form. Brighton have lost their last five games, including a 0-2 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend. Their 0-2 win away at Watford in February now seems a long time ago. However, thanks to their strong start to the season, the Seagulls are still comfortably placed around mid-table, with no risk of relegation and little to play for.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are in a pattern of winning one match and losing the next, typified by following their 5-0 demolition of Everton with a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at the weekend. It means their hopes of Champions League football now hang by the thinnest of threads, and a win is essential if they wish to play any kind of European football next season.

Brighton boss Graham Potter confirmed that Adam Lallana is injured once again; he suffered a hamstring injury against Liverpool after being on the pitch for just a few minutes. Defender Adam Webster has also been sidelined in recent weeks after picking up a groin strain against Burnley.

For Tottenham, Oliver Skipp remains unavailable as his injury saga drags on. Manager Antonio Conte gave no update on the midfielder’s possible return during his pre-match press conference, commenting that Skipp is “a player we need, but at this moment no one tried to tell me the moment he is ready.” Left wingback Ryan Sessgenon is also out with a hamstring injury, while defender Japhet Tangaga has been another long-term absentee.

One of the positives for Spurs in their rollercoaster recent few weeks has been the emergence of recent arrivals Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur. The January signings from Juventus are now firmly established first team players and will be important in this game.

The sides played each other in the FA Cup last month, with Tottenham claiming a 3-1 victory. They could face a tougher challenge travelling to the south coast, though — Brighton have won the last two times the teams have met at the Amex Stadium. That said, Spurs have won five of the last eight Premier League matches between the sides.

Can Antonio Conte’s men pick themselves up after yet another defeat? Will the home side rise to the occasion and give their fans something to cheer?

Find out by watching the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream, and we will show you how to do that below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Brighton vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

Despite being a midweek fixture, Brighton vs Tottenham isn't being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If you're not in the U.K., or are visiting from one of the countries where the game is being stron, you can still watch the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brighton vs Tottenham live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.