Brazil vs Argentina live stream — how to watch the Copa America final for free

Is there any more exciting game in world soccer than Brazil vs Argentina in the final of a major tournament? Probably not — and that makes the Brazil vs Argentina live stream a must-watch this weekend.

The two South American giants go head to head for the 108th time in the Copa America final on Saturday (July 10; Sunday in the U.K.) and there's a lot at stake.

For starters, Lionel Messi, now 34 and (presumably) reaching the end of his career, has the chance to win his first major tournament in Argentina colors. But history is against him: Brazil beat Argentina in the 2019 Copa semi-final and the 2007 final, both of which Messi played in. Messi was also on the losing side in the 2015 and 2016 finals against Chile, and the 2014 World Cup final; that's some major bad luck.

But he's not the only star player with something to prove tomorrow. Brazil's Neymar is also without a major trophy to his name, having been absent through injury for the team's successful 2019 tournament.

Only one of the pair will emerge victorious, and we can't wait to find out which it is. The good news is you can watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream for free, wherever you are. Here's how to do it.

How to watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream for free

The Copa America 2021 final is available on free-to-air television in the U.K. (as is the Italy vs England Euro 2020 final, of course) and some South American countries, and that's good news wherever you happen to be right now.

In the case of the U.K., for instance, you'll be able to watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream on the BBC iPlayer. The only other thing you'll need is a valid U.K. TV license.

Unsurprisingly, the final will also be shown live on television in Argentina (on Televisión Pública) and Brazil (on SBT).

How to watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream from outside your country

It's natural that you might want to watch the Copa America final coverage from your home country, but what if you're not there when the game is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream on the BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. have been able to tune into Copa America 2021 via Fox Sports and the Brazil vs Argentina live stream is no exception. If you have that channel as part of your cable package, you can also stream the game through the Fox Sports website. Either way, the game starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The U.K. is in the midst of a soccer frenzy right now, what with England reaching the final of Euro 2020, but we're sure plenty of people will want to warm up for the game against Italy by taking in the Brazil vs Argentina live stream first.

The good news is that it will be available to watch for free on BBC iPlayer (or on your TV via the red button). The bad news? It kicks off at 1 a.m. BST on Sunday morning, so you'll need plenty of staying power (or coffee).

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow the Copa America 2021 final by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, the Brazil vs Argentina live stream will be shown on Spanish-language cable channel Univision.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to Univision, can still catch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream via one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Optus Sport will be showing the Copa America final in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Brazil vs Argentina live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV. The action kicks off at 10am AEST on Sunday morning (July 11).

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

