Bills vs Patriots live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online on Prime Video

The Bills vs Patriots live stream has Josh Allen and the Bills looking to notch their third straight win and keep pace with the race to win the AFC East. The Patriots meanwhile are looking to this NFL live stream to help them stay in the hunt in the division and playoff picture. This matchup will also be the latest instalment of Prime Video's Thursday Night Football!

Bills vs Patriots channel, start time The Bills vs Patriots live stream is Thursday (Dec 1.).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT / 12:15 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

The Bills (8-3) are coming off a Thanksgiving Day battle against the Lions! Buffalo was able to come out on top thanks to a 45-yard field goal by Tyler Bass that gave them the 28-25 win in Detroit. Throughout the win, the Bills did what they have done all year, convert third down to extend drives. Buffalo gained first downs on 7-of-12 attempts for a 58% success rate. This season Josh Allen and company have converted 50.8% of their third downs, second best in the NFL.

Allen has been dealing with a URL injury in his right elbow but Monday marked the first time since suffering the injury in Week 9 that he was a “full participant” in practice. The 26-year old quarterback has helped guide the Bills to back to back wins despite the injury, but his individual stats have taken a hit. Thanksgiving Day’s game against the Lions was Allen’s first game with at least two touchdown passes since Week 8. Prior to the injury, he had thrown 19 touchdowns in the first seven games of the year.

While the Bills have got back on track with winning two-straight, the Patriots just had their three-game win streak snapped. New England (6-5) is coming off a 33-26 loss to the Vikings to close out the Thanksgiving Day festivities. The loss squandered a career day from quarterback Mac Jones who threw for a career high 382 yards on 28-of-39 passing and two touchdowns. The Pats’ defense just had no answer for Justin Jefferson who caught nine passes for 139 yards and a touchdown.

The NFL sack leader Matt Judon was kept off the stat sheet for the most part last week and would like to add to his 13 sacks on the season. Last year, during his 12.5 sack season he was only able to get to Josh Allen once in their two meetings. As a team, the Patriots are the second to only the Cowboys in total sacks. Dallas has 45, while the Pats have brought down the opposing quarterback 37 times this year. Edge rusher Deatrich Wise Jr. has 6.5 sacks on the season to add to the Pats’ total.

Heading into this matchup New England has been bit hard by the injury bug; Running back Damien Harris did not practice Monday (thigh) while right tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf), leading receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and starting cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) were all limited at practice this week.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Bills as 4-point road favorites against the Patriots.

How to watch Bills vs Patriots live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Bills vs Patriots, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Bills vs Patriots live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bills vs Patriots live stream is going to be on Prime Video exclusively. Local markets however, will still be able to watch their local channels.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Thursday (Dec. 1)

(opens in new tab) Yes, Prime Video (opens in new tab) is more than just the home of The Boys and Reacher. The Chargers vs Chiefs live stream (opens in new tab) will be a Prime Video exclusive, as will many TNF games this season.

If your local broadcast channel has the game, though, you may be able to watch without Prime Video. Here's what we typically say about watching NFL games online:

Bills vs Patriots live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bills vs Patriots on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bills vs Patriots live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. GMT Friday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Bills vs Patriots live stream in Canada

Prime Video may be international, but it looks like Amazon may only have U.S. rights to Thursday Night Football.

So, get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Bills vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

Bills vs Patriots live stream in Australia

So, it seems like Amazon Prime Video may only have U.S. rights to Thursday Night Football, as all signs suggest Aussies will find the Bills vs Patriots live stream (like all Thursday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.