Bills vs Bengals live stream: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 9 online

The Bills vs Bengals live stream takes two of the top teams in the AFC and puts them under the lights of prime time in Cincinnati. Josh Allen and the Bills look to avenge last year’s early playoff exit courtesy of Joe Burrow and the Bengals in this NFL live stream .

Bills vs Bengals channel, start time The Bills vs Bengals live stream airs Sunday, Nov. 5.

• Start time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST (Nov. 6) / 11:20 a.m. AEST (Nov 6).

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on NBC via Fubo or Sling TV (select markets)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

This game is the first time these AFC teams face each other since the divisional round of the playoffs last January. The Bengals traveled to Buffalo for that game and came out with a 27-10 victory. Burrow set the tone early, throwing two touchdown passes in the first quarter and Cincy never looked back. As for Josh Allen, that matchup was one he’d like to forget. He threw for 264 yards on 25-of-42 passing with an interception for a passer rating of 68. It was just the second time that season Allen failed to throw a touchdown pass in a game and the third time he posted a sub-70 passer rating.

Now the Bills (5-3) go on the road looking for their first back-to-back wins since Weeks 3 and 4. Allen has been bothered by a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice early in the week, but head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday he’s, “confident” Allen will be ready to go for Sunday night’s kickoff.

Outside of dynamic wide outs like Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, one of the biggest problems the Bills could give the Bengals comes in the form of rookie first round pick Dalton Kincaid. The young tight end has yet to have a breakout game and this one could be it. Cincinnati’s defense allowed a 120.4 passer rating when tight ends are targeted against them, second highest allowed in the league.

The Bengals’ (4-3) offense seems to be hitting their stride after Joe Burrow struggled with a calf injury in the early part of the season. Over the team’s three game winning streak, Burrow has thrown eight of his 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is also back in the flow of things, averaging over 10 receptions, 124 yards and over a touchdown per game during the win streak.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson leads a Bengals pass rush that has respect around the league as they have 21 sacks on the season. Hendrickson has eight of those sacks and has tallied at least a half sack in five straight games. The 28-year-old is also just signed a contract extension that will keep him in a Bengals jersey through the 2028 season.

DraftKings has the Bengals as 2.5-point favorites against the Bills. The over/under is 48.5.

How to watch Bills vs Bengals live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Bills vs Bengals the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Bills vs Bengals live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Bills vs Bengals live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Sunday, Nov 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

If you can stand to miss NFL games on NBC, Sling TV provides a middle ground. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams the local NBC channel in select cities. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Bills vs Bengals live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Bills vs Bengals.

How to watch Bills vs Bengals live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch Bills vs Bengals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Bills vs Bengals live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Mon., Nov. 6 at 1:20 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Bills vs Bengals live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Bills vs Bengals live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Bills vs Bengals is available on TSN4/5, CTV Toronto, CTV Montreal, CTV BC, CTV Alberta, CTV Ottawa, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Winnipeg, CTV Atlantic, and RDS.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Bills vs Bengals live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find the Bills vs Bengals NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.