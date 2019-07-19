Best Security Camera on Sale: Arlo Pro 2 Now $50 Off

Walmart is extending its Big Save event through the weekend. The big-box retailer's sale includes one of the best wireless home security camera systems you can get.

For a limited time, you can snag the Arlo Pro 2-Camera System for $269 at Walmart. That's $51 off its $320 retail price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this wireless camera bundle.

The bundle includes two Arlo Pro HD Cameras and an Arlo Pro Base Station. It also come with a free outdoor mount (a $20 value).

The Editor's Choice Arlo Pro 2 Camera System captures crisp HD video around the clock and supports Google Assistant. For a limited time, it's priced at an all-time low.

Each camera Arlo Pro HD Camera is 2440-mAh battery powered, supports 2-way audio, and works with Google Assistant for voice control. Arlo Pro HD cameras are also weatherproof and IP65 waterproof for indoor or outdoor surveillance.

In our Arlo Pro review, we loved its simple, quick installation, clean, intelligent interface and excellent video capture. Although camera access is limited to only one device at a time, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating. With its great video, powerful motion detection, and programmable scheduling, it's the Editor's Choice wireless security cam.

In real-world tests, the Arlo Pro captured top-notch 720p video thanks to its 130-degree wide-angle lens and 1/3" 1-megapixel AP CMOS sensor. The video looked crisp with realistic color, excellent contrast, and great detail in good lighting.

And as for nighttime video capturing, the Arlo Pro's eight night vision infrared LEDs illuminate even the darkest areas. We found that the camera's night vision also captured high-quality video, with nice contrast and detail.

What's more, there was no pixelation during motion tracking.

The Arlo Pro base station measures 7 x 5 x 1.25-inches and delivers a steady low-power Wi-Fi connection (2.4GHz 802.11n) to your network. Should you want to expand your surveillance coverage over time, there's no limit on the number of cameras it supports.

Sound captured on alert videos were clear and distinct with good volume. The 2-way intercom audio quality is decent enough for both parties to hear one another.

This deal ends Sunday, July 21st so act fast!