Baldur's Gate 3 loaded dice 'curse' fixed in latest update

Baldur's Gate 3 is still in early access on Steam while Larian Studios has been beavering away on perfecting the gameplay. The latest update targets the loaded dice added in February's patch.

This will be good news for those of you who have felt unfairly targeted by the RNG gods' wrath — so everyone, basically.

Patch 4 rolled out the loaded-dice feature, with the view to "smooth out the extremes of the dice-rolling bell curve."

Basically, if you were unlucky — or too lucky — the natural order of the universe would be restored with a guaranteed good roll. Or a bad one, if you were enjoying a hot winning streak. That didn't appease the players, who piled on the complaints, so Larian's hotfix #10 is doing something about it.

"This one goes out to all of you (and us) who have clearly angered the RNG Gods in a former life and been cursed to fail dice rolls at every turn," reads the update.

The studio notes that even after Patch 4, it has seen "the dice described as being harsh, cursed, rigged and someone said the RNG was downright evil."

Only good luck from now on

To that end, the loaded dice will only affect the RNG in the players' favor. So if you're on a high from a lucky streak, you won't have to look over your shoulder waiting for your imminent punishment. On the plus side, if you can't shake your bad luck, you're guaranteed a break with a decent roll.

The loaded dice can be toggled on and off, so you don't have to get involved with them at all if you don't want to. Just head to the gameplay settings to tweak the feature.

The patch notes also include a stability fix for a crash "when examining a deactivated entity (like the Bulette disappearing)," as well as a few changes and fixes to the Larian launcher.

Baldur's Gate 3 went into Early Access on Steam last September on PC. Larian Studios is keeping the final release date vague, saying, "It'll be ready when it's ready."

Hopefully we'll see the title eventually be released on consoles, just as Divinity: Original Sin 2 was. But until then, we'll have to sit tight and wait for official word from the developer.