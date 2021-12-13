Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories pits Odyssey’s Kassandra against Valhalla’s Eivor

Although each entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise takes place within the same world, it is extremely rare for the games’ respective protagonists to cross paths. Since we’re living in the age of crossovers, it’s somewhat unsurprising to see Ubisoft follow the trend with a new Assassin’s Creed DLC that sees the stars of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Valhalla face off.

As posted on the PlayStation Blog, Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories launches tomorrow as a free DLC. This add-on will let you play one story in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and another in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

“When we looked at the most recently released games and their place in the overall world timeline, we saw an opportunity to bring back the spotlight on a very unique character in the brand, with Kassandra,” says Ubisoft Quebec Associate Creative Director Clémence Nogrix. “With her immortality starting in 431 BCE, the notion of connection with other games started there, and we needed to kickstart her new journey, a unique odyssey in a way by asking ourselves ‘What did Kassandra do when she became immortal?’ So we started with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and seeing as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was the most recently released game, it was an opportunity to bridge both of them and answer the question ‘What happens when two Assassin’s Creed protagonists meet?’.”

The "Those Who Are Treasured" DLC begins with Kassandra initially relaxing after the events of Odyssey, but events force her to end her break and go on a treasure hunt. This journey continues in the Valhalla DLC, "A Fateful Encounter," where you’ll then play as that game’s protagonist, Eivor. In true crossover style, the two heroes will engage in an epic battle before (presumably) teaming up to take on the true threat. The difference in experience between the two warriors should be a highlight.

“We had to keep in mind that Kassandra is over 1,300 years older,” says Nogrix of Kassandra and Eivor’s first encounter in the crossover. “She has traveled the world and seen the rise and fall of the Roman Empire. We wanted to make sure that players felt she had learned and seen a lot, but that she was able to stay the same at heart. It was challenging in a way that we were attentive to each hero’s personality, but we made sure they both showed what they were made of on the battlefield. The team did an amazing job with that encounter scene.”

Assassin’s Creed’s Crossover Stories lands on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on December 14.