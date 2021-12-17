Apple reportedly has three new displays on the way — including Pro XDR with Apple silicon

Apple's Pro Display XDR is for serious professionals — as evidenced by its $5,000 price — but a new rumor suggests that three new models are coming, one potentially with custom silicon.

According to Apple analyst dylandkt on Twitter, as reported by 9to5Mac, three new LG-made displays are in early development for Apple. Two of the displays have the same specifications as the current 24-inch iMac 2021 and the rumored iMac Pro 2022, which was recently tipped in a new report. But it's the third display that seems to be the most intriguing. According to dylandkt, "there seems to be a reference to custom silicon powering the 32-inch display."

At the moment, there's no evidence to suggest that the 24 and 27-inch models will feature custom silicon. Although, that could change, according to dylandkt.

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac reported that Apple had been testing a display with a dedicated A13 Bionic chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 11.

Unsurprisingly, given that both the new MacBook Pro 2021 and iPad Pro 2021 feature mini-LED displays, it's not a huge surprise that the rumored 27-inch and 32-inch units may also sport the full-array local dimming (FALD) technology with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is in line with the report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) which too said that Apple is set to release a 27-inch mini-LED iMac Pro in 2022.

Of course, with any rumor, it's good to go in with a bit of skepticism. For Dylandkt, the informant currently sits at a 77.5% accuracy rating on AppleTrack, a website that tracks the reliability of Apple analysts and leakers.

At the moment, it's hard to say when these supposed displays would come out. At the very least, DSCC does claim that a Spring 2022 launch is likely for the iMac Pro. Since it seems the rumored iMac will use the same display as the one dylandkt references, it's possible standalone units could arrive a few months after.