Apple May Launch Massive Foldable iPad with 5G Next Year

We've been hearing about foldable phones day in and day out -- but what about foldable tablets?

According to IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin (as noted by United Daily News) Apple is working on a new flagship iPad with a host of new features.

The product will reportedly support 5G, and sport a display similarly sized to a MacBook Pro. (That's 13 inches or 15 inches if we're talking about this year's Pro lineup; the current iPad Pro is 11 and 12.9).

Like previous iPads, this device is also rumored to feature an Apple-designed A-series chip. Lin says it could launch as soon as next year.

That said, we have to emphasize that this is a rumor; we've heard nothing from Apple on this matter. And since Apple has yet to announce concrete plans for a foldable or 5G phone, it's not clear that we should be holding our breaths for an iPad with those features.

That said, if there's one company that does a tablet well, it's Apple. Apple's 9.7-inch iPad and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are two of our favorite overall tablets, with powerful A10 Fusion processors, long battery life and high-quality cameras. We'll certainly welcome a foldable, 5G addition to the lineup -- but we'd be surprised if it comes in 2020.