Apple just dropped trade-in values for lots of iPhones — see what yours is worth now

Unfortunately, it looks like Apple has adjusted some of the trade-in values for some iPhones. While a few remain unchanged, it appears many have lowered in what Apple will give you when you hand them over to buy a new iPhone.

We're just as surprised about this change to Apple's trade-in values (opens in new tab) as you might be, given that it came out of nowhere (via 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)). This hits almost everything from the iPhone 13 Pro Max down, though some models like the iPhone 13 mini remain unchanged.

Here's what we know.

Swipe to scroll horizontally New trade-in value Old trade-in value iPhone 13 Pro Max $650 $720 iPhone 13 Pro $550 $600 iPhone 13 $450 $470 iPhone 13 mini Unchanged $380 iPhone 12 Pro Max $480 $530 iPhone 12 Pro $400 $430 iPhone 12 $300 $320 iPhone 12 mini Unchanged $250 iPhone SE (2020) Unchanged $100 iPhone 11 Pro Max $330 $370 iPhone 11 Pro $250 $300 iPhone 11 $200 $220 iPhone XS Max $200 $210 iPhone XS $160 $150 iPhone XR $140 $150 iPhone X Unchanged $130 iPhone 8 Plus $75 $110 iPhone 8 Unchanged $75 iPhone 7 Plus $60 $70 iPhone 7 Unchanged $40

Some iPhone trade-in values have dropped quite significantly, such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 13 Pro Max was worth $720 and that's now down to $650. And the iPhone 12 Pro Max has dipped from $530 to $480.

However, others are fairly minor adjustments for the more recent devices. We're not entirely sure why Apple would lower values this soon after the iPhone 14 launch, so if you're planning to trade-in your old handset, you may want to get on it sooner rather than later.

We should also note that Apple will also give a gift card at the above values if you'd rather use it later toward a purchase in its store. Essentially, Apple is rather motivated to convince you to trade in your old phone and upgrade to a new one. The process for this is rather simple, too.

You might get more money selling your old iPhone second-hand, but that can be complicated and time-intensive. Sites like Swappa make it rather painless if you price your device right, but then you lose out on fees and shipping, so it's a mixed bag. Meanwhile, trading into Apple or your carrier might be better for your sanity.

Bear in mind that these values are subject to change as time goes on and as we get closer to the iPhone 15.