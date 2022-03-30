Apple could refuse to repair iPhones marked as stolen

Apple could be introducing a new policy to make it harder for iPhone thieves to repair stolen phones.

A leaked internal Apple memo seen by MacRumors instructs Apple repair technicians to refuse to repair iPhones that have been marked as missing in the GSMA Device Registry, which they are able to check using their regular diagnostic tools.

The GSMA Device Registry contains a list of mobile device IMEI numbers — effectively a device's fingerprint — along with other key information like ownership or if it's been bought under a payment plan. After reporting your phone as stolen, the police, your insurers or your mobile carrier are able to flag the phone with the registry. This then allows the device to be identified as missing through GSMA's Device Check system if it is found or is turned in for repair, trading or recycling.

This flag can only be removed by the organization that made the report, so there's no easy way to disable it falsely. Flagging a phone with the registry can also allow carriers to block mobile service to it across multiple countries, making mobile device theft far less appealing.

Apple already has limitations on repairing iPhones in Lost Mode, and its repair teams won't perform certain services unless you provide proof of purchase. So, while this new rule isn't official yet, it fits with Apple's previous efforts.

If your phone does go missing, we have a guide on how to find your lost or stolen iPhone that will walk you through the steps that will hopefully reunite you with it. If you're worried about the rest of your gadgets going walkabout, then perhaps you should take a look at the Apple AirTag and the other best key finders for a convenient and effective way to track your stuff.