Apple CarPlay could be getting the upgrade we’ve all been waiting for

Rumors of an Apple Car have been floating around for some time, but before Cupertino puts rubber against the pavement, the company could reportedly be planning on greatly expanding current Apple CarPlay capabilities.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on something under the name "IronHeart," which would see iPhones be able to access in-car features like climate control, the speedometer, radios and more

In other words Apple could be moving beyond the limits of CarPlay, a system that was built to let people use apps on their phone without distracting them from the road ahead.

Bloomberg’s sources, who asked not to be identified, claimed IronHeart would be able to access controls, sensors, and settings within the car. That could include temperature and humidity readings, climate control, audio and speaker settings, seat and armrest controls, and well as information on the speedometer, tachometer, and fuel instrument clusters.

These are the kind of things that would turn CarPlay into something that can be used across the entire car — thereby bridging the gap between the driver’s iPhone and the vehicle itself. Of course, such a scenario would require automakers to be on board with the idea, and it’s not clear what sort of in-car software would be required.

After all, Google has already made ways to expand Android’s presence in certain cars with the Android Automotive OS. However the Android Automotive OS actually replaces the usual in-car infotainment software, rather than acting alongside it.

The last thing we need is Google and Apple launching their own competing operating systems for cars, and forcing both people and automakers to choose between them. After all, one of the benefits of Android Auto and Apple’s CarPlay is that cars can (and do) support both — so people aren’t left out because of their choice in phone.

In any case, this would be one more example of Apple’s push into the automotive industry. Back in 2017 Apple allowed automakers to start creating CarPlay-compatible apps to control GPS, radio and climate controls, and in 2019 added support for secondary display screens. There’s also the CarKey, which lets users unlock their car with an iPhone or an Apple Watch.

However these features haven’t really taken off, with only a few automakers actually supporting them.

There have also been a lot of reports about the development of the Apple Car, a project that’s supposedly been in the works for several years. However this too has been met with some resistance from the auto-industry, as well as numerous major delays.

Naturally, an Apple Car would likely feature the closest possible integration between iPhones and in-car systems. But it sounds like IronHeart, if this rumor is indeed true, might fill some of the gaps in that connectivity chain much sooner than the Apple Car’s rumored 2024-2026 release window. Assuming automakers get on board, that is.