Apple admits MacBook Pros are randomly shutting down: Here's what to do

The latest 2019 version of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is a great laptop on the whole, but there have been many reports of unexpected shutdowns. Now Apple has stepped in, acknowledging the issue and publishing a potential fix.

In a new support document (spotted by MacRumors), Apple states that this issue specifically affects the entry leve13-inch 2019 MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

If you're experiencing this problem, Apple says to use the laptop until the charge is below 90%, then plug it into an outlet, close all applications and close the laptop’s lid. After leaving it for eight hours, the final step is to update macOS to the latest version.

Apple does not guarantee this will work, and suggests people contact its support teams if this problem persists after trying this fix.

The review of the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro by our friends at Laptop Mag was generally positive, and didn’t come across this shutdown problem while testing.

It’s not clear at the time of writing what exactly causes the issue, but the problem does seem confined to only this version of the MacBook Pro, as the top of the line models with four Thunderbolt 3 ports is apparently not affected.