Android 14 beta 2.1 offers much-needed bug fixes — here’s what’s included

There’s a reason software goes through various layers of testing before it starts rolling out to everyone — and so far Android 14 has proven to be a prime example of why.

The Android 14 beta was particularly buggy when it rolled out, and beta 2 seemed to be following that lead. Fortunately version 2.1 of the beta is rolling out with some much-needed bug fixes.

Bug fixes are far from the most exciting updates in the world, but they are incredibly important. Android 14 can’t roll out until it’s stable enough. And the more bugs that are fixed now, the better the final product will inevitably be. Which hopefully means fewer problems arising after the stable version is released to the public.

One of the major bug fixes in Android 14 beta 2.1 is meant to fix a bug that stopped people opting out of the beta program. Which is a pretty serious problem to have, especially if the beta software is proving too glitchy for you to use properly.

The release notes state that this fix isn’t backwards compatible. So if you’re running Android 14 beta 2.0 and want out, you’re going to need to update your phone before you can revert back to a stable release. Once you’ve updated, head over to Google’s FAQ for details on how you can ditch the beta once and for all.

Other interesting bug fixes include solving problems with the battery percentage gauge and notifications from Google Messages. Apparently, some people found their phone was displaying 0% battery when that wasn’t actually the case. No doubt it caused a few cases of confusion and anxiety.

The issue with Messages was that it apparently had a habit of not displaying notifications when the always-on display was active. It’s wild how these issues can arise and the strange problems they can cause — but that is why beta testing exists.

There are a bunch of minor problems included in this update as well, such as the Always On Display switching off when connecting to wired Android Auto. Various stability problems are also said to have been fixed, including continual app and device crashes, issues with Google TV’s picture-in-picture mode, issues with Google Photos and Contacts, and audio disruptions in device speakers.

Those should all be fixed once you update your device to the latest version of the Android 14 beta.

We still don’t know when Android 14 will be released to the public, though the earliest it’s likely to arrive is August — the same month that hosted the Android 13 launch last year. Google has at least three more beta releases planned between now and then, not including bug fixes like beta 2.1. Pixel phones will be the first to get the update when it is available, while the Pixel 8 series will likely run the software right out of the box.

In the meantime you can check out our Android 14 hub to see all the latest news and rumors surrounding the next version of Google’s mobile OS. And, if you’re not willing to wait for the public release, be sure to check out our guide on how to download the Android 14 beta.