Leaked promo video shows off the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra from every angle

Word is that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, or Moto Razr Plus as it may be called in the U.S., could launch as early as next week. So it’s no huge surprise that an alleged promo video has leaked, showing off the phone from every possible angle.

The video itself comes courtesy of Evan Blass over on Twitter. While his account has been set to private for some time, we’ve been able to see the 43-second video and all the details it reveals. That includes a full view of the upcoming foldable’s design, and details about some of its features.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

A lot of the focus here is on the cover display, which is indeed larger than previous Razr foldables. The design looks identical to that seen in leaked renders, with the cover display taking up almost half of the phone’s exterior — and enveloping the rear camera lenses in the process.

The video promises “everything at a glance”, and showcases a bunch of different apps in use on the exterior display. That includes Google Maps, messages, games and various stylized clock faces. Plus, given the proximity to the cameras, Motorola is emphasizing the fact the screen can double as a viewfinder for both lenses.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The interior screen doesn’t get much attention, and the glimpses we get don’t reveal anything particularly noteworthy. There’s no sign of the display crease in the video, but this is a marketing promo and that doesn’t prove the crease has been eliminated on a real world Moto Razr 40 Ultra.

The phone’s general design doesn’t look too dissimilar from the Moto Razr 2022 and previous models. The hinge design looks like it’s had a minor change at the edges, ditching the blocky end pieces in favor of a more streamlined effect. Judging from the video this means an open phone will have a (mostly) flush and edge down the side.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

But aside from that, you’d be hard pressed to identify any major changes — especially from this video. Even the fairly chunky frame is still present around the interior screen.

Also mentioned is Dolby Atmos sound, which is pretty common on modern flagships, alongside an “ultra smooth” and “incredibly vivid” display. The video also refers to the phone as the “Motorola Razr Ultra”, which would be at least the third name we’ve heard for this phone. That’s going to get very confusing as we draw closer to launch.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: What we know so far

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has already been subject to pretty extensive leaks, and right now we seem to know quite a lot about the phone. Even though there is apparently some confusion over the phone’s name.

It’s claimed that the phone will start at €1,200 in Europe, which will get you a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Another leak claims that this price tag will work out at $1,000 for buyers in the U.S.

A model with 512GB of storage is also expected to go on sale, and it’s speculated that “up to” 12GB of RAM could be available

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The cover display is expected to be 3.5-inches in size, the same size as the original iPhone, with 1056 x 1066 resolution. The interior screen is expected to be at least 6.76-inches, with 2460 x 1080 resolution and at least 120Hz refresh rate. It may go as high as 144Hz, like the 2022 Razr, but it’s not clear how likely that is.

Camera rumors are a bit unclear, with rumors claiming that we’ll get a 12MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide. Which is disappointing, considering the 2022 Razr offered a 50MP camera alongside a 13MP ultrawide shooter. Selfie resolution is expected to clock in at 32MP, which is the same as last year.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

In terms of performance, we’re expecting the phone to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Which would put the phone at a disadvantage compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is expected to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The battery is expected to be 3,640 mAh, with 33W charging speeds.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to launch next week on June 1. That means we probably don’t have long to wait until we find out just what this foldable will have in store for us. In the meantime be sure to check out our Motorola Razr 40 Ultra hub for the latest news and rumors.