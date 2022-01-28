Android 13 early rumors and what we want to see

Android 13 could be coming sooner than you think in the form of a Developer Preview. The mobile OS typically sees a final release in the fall, but Google likes to sprinkle in a preview and betas throughout the year. Last year's Developer Preview landed on February 18, so we could see something fairly soon.

Right now, info about Android 13 is pretty sparse, but we do have a few nuggets of what we could see this year. Things like a new QR code scanner and the like make the next Android version certainly sound more iterative, but that's what we thought about Android 12 before Google dropped the Material You bombshell.

Here's what we know about Android 13 so far.

Three leaks from Android Police show a new QR code code scanner, media playback handoff, and a redesigned media output picker.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We expect the first Android 13 Developer Preview to land in February like Android 12 did last year. As for the final release, we think it will happen in the fall, around the launch of the Pixel 7. But Google will likely detail the release timeline at its yearly Google I/O conference in May.

Android 13 possible features

We don't know too much about Android 13's feature set just yet, but if Android Police is right, there are a few things to note.

(Image credit: Google)

New QR code scanner: Screenshots obtained by Android Police show two new QR code scanner options. The first is allowing you to access your phone's scanner from the lock screen, meaning you can scan restaurant menus without unlocking your device. This would certainly be welcome.

Media playback handoff: Android might be getting its own media handoff feature to rival the iPhone and HomePods. If you don't know, you can hand off media to a HomePod mini by tapping your iPhone to it. If Android Police's source is correct, Android 13 could see "Media TTT," or Media Tap-to-Transfer. This would allow you to tap your phone to some device, like a Nest speaker, to transfer the media playback to it. How this would work remains unclear at this time.

Redesigned media output picker: A much smaller change could be the media output picker. This is where you choose what speaker plays your media, whether it's your phone's loudspeakers, your Bluetooth earbuds, etc. The screenshots obtained by Android Police show that the volume bar looks like it's getting a rounded, full-size option to match the new main volume bar in Android 12.

Android 13: What we want to see

Android 12 wasn't a perfect transition into the Material You world, much like Android 5.0 Lollipop wasn't a smooth path to Material Design. Google employs hundreds of people who work on this stuff, but they're all ultimately human. Mistakes and errors are bound to happen.

(Image credit: Google)

For Android 13, I'd like to see the following things, and I'm sure I'll think of more.

Fewer bugs: It's no secret that Android 12 has had a rocky launch with bugs aplenty. While I personally haven't had too many issues, I know that many others have had the opposite experience. The shift to Material You presented several problems, like when Lollipop came out in 2014. Issues were bound to happen, but I want to see Android 13 stabilize things.

Bring back the Wi-Fi Quick Settings tile: For Android 12, Google merged the Quick Settings mobile data and the Wi-Fi controls into one called "Internet." This makes toggling Wi-Fi, or switching networks, a hassle. I want to see this change reversed to the way it was in Android 11.

Universal scrolling screenshots: Android 12 introduced scrolling screenshots, but only for some apps. Developers had to implement a "View-based UI" element into their apps, the lack of which meaning no scrolling screenshots. I want to see Android 13 add scrolling screenshots for all apps and situations, much like we've seen on some other Android phones for years.

Smart home controls in power menu: In Android 11, you could access your smart home controls from the power menu. In Android 12, they're buried behind a Quick Settings tile. It's just one more step to do something basic like turning off my lights. I'd like Google to bring back the controls to the power menu.