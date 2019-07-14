Amazon Prime Day Deal: Kids Edition Fire Tablets Up to $60 Off

Amazon's lineup of Kids Edition Fire Tablets got a huge price slash for Prime Day. The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet are both great entertainment and educational devices for your child.

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is one of the best cheap tablets out there. The cost isn't outrageous, and the two-year Worry-Free warranty has the potential to save you a lot of money in repair or replacement costs. On Prime Day, you'll save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, making it just $79.99, or get two for $139.98—a $120 total savings.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet: Up to $60 off @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is a great entertainment and education tool for children. Between parental controls, Worry-Free Warranty, and FreeTime Unlimited, and 32GB of storage, this is the kid's tablet of choice. Get $50 off of one, or $120 off of two when you purchase on Prime Day 2019. View Deal

If you're looking for a cheaper option, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is on sale, too. It has a smaller screen and shorter battery life, but has the same parental-controls and warranty as the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet. On Prime Day you'll save $40 on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, making it just $59.99, or get two for $99.98—a $100 total savings.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: Up to $50 off @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet packs a lot of entertainment into seven inches. The kickstand completes this kid-friendly device, but the parental-controls, 16 GB of storage, and Worry-Free Warranty are added bonuses. Get $40 off of one, or $100 off of two when you purchase on Prime Day 2019.View Deal