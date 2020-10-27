Apple's AirPods Studio are delayed due to design issues, according to a new report detailing the company's progress on its next generation of hearable products.

While the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are both on pace for a 2021 launch, the fate of Apple's debut over-ear headphones is uncertain. Bloomberg reports that problems with the headband have once again pushed back the potential release pf these much anticipated cans.

According to Bloomberg, Apple scheduled AirPods Studio for production "weeks ago," but a source familiar with the testing said the headband felt too tight. In addition, Bloomberg said rumored features have been "scaled back."

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was the first to report that AirPods Studio would come with swappable ear pads and headphone padding in April. In this update, the Apple insider said some of the planned interchangeable functionality won't be happening.

Instead of featuring both swappable ear pads and headphone padding, AirPods Studio might only support interchangeable ear pads. The size of the touch pads on either side of the headphone are smaller than initially proposed, too.

Apple has yet to acknowledge AirPods Studio, despite rumors that the headphones would launch alongside the iPhone 12 line up and Apple Watch 6. Ahead of both launch events, leaker Jon Prosser said the headphones would start at $329 and were nearly ready to ship.

Closer to the iPhone 12 launch, Prosser then said Apple has held up AirPods Studio. Now this Bloomberg report gives a better sense of why the premium Bose-rivals will arrive later than originally expected.

