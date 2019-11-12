Act Fast: Our top gaming PC of 2019 is $590 off

November is a good month to be a gamer. That's because the month is filled with excellent Black Friday gaming deals. Today's best deal comes courtesy of Alienware, which has one of the best gaming PCs of 2019 on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Alienware Aurora R8 on sale for $1,079.99 via coupon code "AWA590AFF". That's a whopping $590 off and the best price we've seen for this configuration.

Alienware Aurora R8: was $1,669 now $1,079

The Alienware Aurora R8 is our top gaming PC of 2019. For a limited time, use coupon "AWA590AFF" to take $590 off its full price and drop it to just $1,079. It packs a Core i7-9700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU.View Deal

The Editor's Choice Alienware Aurora R8 is the king of PC gaming. This configuration features a 3GHz Core i7-9700 eight-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU.

The latest Aurora doesn't delivery any notable changes over previous generations. It still comes in Alienware's curvy, attractive case that makes upgrading internal components a cinch even for the most tech-averse gamers.

The system's recently revamped Command Center software makes it easy to customize your desktop's lighting. You can set each of the seven lighting zones to glow in its own unique color, or have them all light up in unison in a variety of static and dynamic presets.

There's no telling when this deal will end, so better act fast. And make sure to follow our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best holiday discounts.