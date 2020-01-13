A 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard could be coming soon

Apple filed for what appears to be a new MacBook with the Eurasian Economic Commission’s database. It's rumored to be a 13-inch MacBook Pro, packing a Magic Keyboard - the same kind in the 16-inch MacBook Pro that dropped in late 2019.
Among a number of filings, a product labeled A2289 stands out as a “portable personal computer” running macOS 10.15. 9to5Mac says there's no guarantee this is a 13-inch MacBook Pro, but it would make sense as a follow-up to the 16-inch MacBook Pro released this past November.
Ever since we've gotten our hands on the Magic Keyboard, we've hoped Apple would replace the dreaded butterfly keys on smaller MacBook Pro models. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo correctly predicted a new keyboard would debut on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Kuo also forecasted that the scissor switch keyboard would come to the 13-inch MacBook Pro in 2020.
In the past EEC filings have hinted at new Apple products soon before their release, like the 9.7-inch iPad before it was announced in March 2018. So it could mean a second MacBook with a Magic Keyboard may soon see the light of day.