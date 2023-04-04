7 top new movies to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more this week (April 4-10)

This week's list of the top new movies to watch online may be more about the movies you haven't heard of than those you have.

The marquee film of them all is 65: a sci-fi adventure movie from the writers of A Quiet Place that puts Adam Driver in a difficult situation — while dinosaurs are tracking him down. And it's more of a family movie than you might expect based on its ad campaign.

Over on Netflix, we've got two wildly differing movies. The first, a documentary about singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi may be the key to his increasingly-global reach, as it provides a behind-the-scenes view of how the rising star is dealing with his mental health as his popularity increases. Then, there's Chupa, a family film about an adorable mythical being found in Mexico.

Also, Hulu's got a complex action movie where medieval politics dictate kidnappings, while Prime Video offers a film based on a true story of a civilian who landed a plane that he never intended to fly.

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now (Netflix)

Lewis Capaldi wasn't a cross-over sensation at first, but the Scottish singer-songwriter's song "Someone You Loved" was a pivotal moment, making him the first Scot who got a solo No. 1 song in the Hot 100 here since Sheena Easton in 1981. And he's opened up about all of his fame and success for Netflix. And his How I'm Feeling Now documentary will give new and familiar audiences the intimate view of how he's dealt with his anxiety.

80 For Brady (MGM Plus)

Yes, those who waited for 80 For Brady — letting it skip through theaters and past the digital purchase — can now watch it with an MGM Plus membership. Not familiar with MGM Plus? Well, it's the rebranded version of Epix, and it has a 7-day free trial available if you sign up directly or via Amazon Prime Video Channels. There's also a 30-day free trial via Sling TV (opens in new tab).

This road trip comedy is based on an actual group of 80-something friends who bonded over their love of Tom Brady and his then-New England Patriots. But unlike those friends, the women in 80 For Brady — who are played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin — follow the Patriots to the Super Bowl.

Beloved by some, 80 For Brady is more for the audiences than the critics — as its Rotten Tomatoes scores (opens in new tab) (59% for critics, 89% for audience) show. The cast are clearly having fun filming it.

65 (Digital)

65 million years ago — Mills (Adam Driver) went on a big mission in space to help his family. But, unfortunately, he wound up crashing on a planet inhabited by dangerous dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes, including little ones that can crawl into small locations.

Personally, I thought 65 was the kind of movie that would have done a lot better were it marketed better and not released so close in time to HBO's The Last of Us (as it has a slightly similar plot). That said, a colleague's critique that it was a bit too predictable — and needed another plot development or twist — is hard to argue with.

Chupa (Netflix)

Alex (Evan Whitten) is a teenager on vacation with family he's mostly not familiar with, and he uncovers the unlikeliest of pets when he visits San Javier in Mexico: a tiny little ... chupacabra. His father (Demián Bichir) doesn't believe in such mythical beings, but when dad walks in on the new discovery, even he has to admit they're real.

They name it Chupa, and agree to keep it secret, in a very E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial way. The comparisons to E.T. continue when, of course, a scientist (Christian Slater) shows up — as he's out to kidnap and use Chupa for his own benefit. Familiar, but unique, Chupa looks like a solid pick for our list of the best family movies on Netflix.

Medieval (Hulu)

Ben Foster and Michael Caine star in this 2022 release that's finally making its way to Hulu. Foster stars as Czech folk hero Jan, a warrior hired by a lord (Caine) for a kidnapping that will help swing the balance of power in the Holy Roman Empire. Jan's skills are required because he's a well-known and capable knight available for such mercenary endeavors as making Katherine (Sophie Lowe) disappear so her fiancee (Til Schweiger) will keep his word.

As you might expect, Medieval has a byzantine story, and that's confirmed by the critics. Those who praise it note that Medieval is best appreciated for its action than its plot — as the major setpiece events are its most-worthy sections.

On A Wing and a Prayer (Prime Video)

Is there anything more terrifying than the idea of being on a plane where the actual captain has passed away during the flight? Well, that's exactly the situation that On a Wing and a Prayer is based on, as Doug White (here played by Dennis Quaid) had to take over — even though his flight experience was incredibly minor, with only 150 hours of a single-engine plane. Aided by support on the ground, and supported by his own faith, Doug (spoiler) manages to pull off the amazingly difficult task at hand.

Prime Video is cleverly releasing this faith-based film, which co-stars Heather Grarham, on Easter weekend. No reviews have been released at the time of publication.

Holy Spider (Netflix)

A dangerous man named Saeed (Mehdi Bajestani) is on the loose in this critically-acclaimed Iranian thriller inspired by real events. Saeed is targeting street prostitutes he views as immoral, and the work to try and figure out what's going on falls to journalist Arezoo Rahimi (Zahra Amir Ebrahimi) who goes undercover to lure him out.

Critics compare the film to David Fincher's Zodiac, while admitting that the film will be incredibly divisive among audiences. Forgoing subtlety in exchange for making an unsettling and engaging film, director Ali Abbasi has been hailed for putting Iranian social history into a serial killer film.

