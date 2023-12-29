2023 Peach Bowl live stream: How to watch Penn State vs Ole Miss

The Peach Bowl is back again this year with an interesting matchup between Penn State, which will make its debut appearance in a Peach Bowl, and Ole Miss, a team that has made three Peach Bowl appearances.

2023 Peach Bowl Streaming Details Penn State vs. Ole Miss

Date: December 30

Time: Noon ET

• U.S. channel — Watch on ESPN

While Penn State and Ole Miss aren’t the best teams in the country, they’re certainly quite good, with Penn State ranked 10th in the nation, followed closely by Ole Miss at 11. With the teams so closely matched on paper, the game promises to be one of the more competitive showdowns when it kicks off on Dec. 30.

Penn State comes into the game with a 10-2 record under head coach James Franklin. Penn State’s defense was outstanding this year, leading the nation in total defense. The Nittany Lions ranked second in total sacks, second in rushing defense, and third in scoring defense. On the other side of the ball, Penn State had a solid, but not necessarily outstanding season. It’ll be the team’s defense that either saves or loses the game for the university.

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss squad, meanwhile, has an outstanding offense that ranked among the country’s elite teams in both average score per game and total offense. Behind center, you’ll find quarterback Jaxson Dart, who completed 65 percent of his passes this year and threw for nearly 3,000 yards. He and the rest of the Ole Miss offense will be tested by Penn State’s defense, for sure, but there’s no telling which team will come out on top.

This year’s Peach Bowl is shaping up to be a fun, competitive affair. So read on to learn more about how you can watch the game when it kicks off at noon ET on Dec. 30.

How to watch the 2023 Peach Bowl from anywhere

If you're traveling on Dec. 30 and just can't seem to find any platform to watch the game on, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch the Peach Bowl in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Peach Bowl airs live on ESPN, so if you have a cable or satellite subscription, you shouldn’t have any issue in finding it on your dial.

ESPN is also planning to stream the game from the ESPN app and the ESPN website, though on the latter, you’ll need to log in and authenticate your cable, satellite, or live TV provider.

You can also find ESPN on several streaming platforms, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and others.

ESPN is available on several streaming platforms, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo.

How to watch the Peach Bowl in Canada

The Peach Bowl won’t be available on cable or satellite in Canada, but Fubo is available in Canada, making it a great option to stream the game.

If you're not a Fubo customer, you may want to opt for a VPN service, which will allow you to access another streaming service to watch the games.

How to watch the Peach Bowl in the UK

If you’re in the U.K., the Peach Bowl won’t be aired live, so you’ll need to opt for a VPN like ExpressVPN to access your streaming service and stream from afar.

How to watch the Peach Bowl in Australia

Kayo, an Australia-only streaming service, will be streaming the Peach Bowl live. So if you happen to find yourself in Australia during the game, sign up for the service and you’ll be good to go.

If you don't want to sign up for Kayo, you can log on to ExpressVPN and access your streaming service of choice from Australia.