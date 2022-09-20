2022 Laver Cup live streams: How to watch Roger Federer's last tennis event online

Tennis fans won't want to miss Roger Federer's final farewell on the 2022 Laver Cup live streams. The legendary 20-time Grand Slam title winner is retiring after the event, which he co-created in 2017.

Thankfully, you can watch all the matches between Team Europe and Team World, to see some of the biggest stars men's tennis, including Federer's longtime rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. And don't worry if you're traveling abroad while it's on — because you can watch 2022 Laver Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

2022 Laver Cup live streams: TV schedule, dates The Laver Cup starts Friday (Sept. 23) with the first match at 8 a.m ET / 1 p.m. BST.

U.S. — Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo

U.K. — Eurosport via Sky or Discovery Plus

Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Last week, Federer announced his retirement will take place following the 2022 Laver Cup. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full and competitive form," he said in a video posted on social media. "But I also know my body's capacities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I've played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years."

However, Federer may not actually play any matches during Laver Cup due to ongoing injury issues. His trainer, Pierre Paganini, told a Swiss newspaper, "He will probably decide that at the last moment."

Even if he doesn't play, he'll oversee a stacked Team Europe against a much less luminary Team World, which includes Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz and Jack Sock.

Each of the three days will hold four matches — three singles and one doubles. The schedule of play has yet to be set.

You can follow it all by watching a 2022 Laver Cup live stream and we'll show you how to do that below.

Plus, scroll down for the complete team lineups and the three-day schedule.

How to watch 2022 Laver Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit traveling in the U.S. could watch the Laver Cup live streams on Sky's streaming service NOW.

VPNs totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the service and watch the tennis.

How to watch 2022 Laver Cup live streams in the US

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2022 Laver Cup.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo TV

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The two entry-level packages are just $35. The the Sports Extra add-on ($11) gets you the Tennis Channel. Right now, new subscribers can get half off the first month of Sling.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands. The Fubo Extra add-on gives you another 100-plus channels, including Tennis Channel.

How to watch the 2022 Laver Cup live streams in the UK

British tennis lovers will be able to watch the 2022 Laver Cup live streams on Eurosport, which is available through Sky TV or Discovery Plus.

Eurosport comes with a Sky TV package, starting at £26 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

Or you can get Eurosport coverage via Discovery Plus for £6 per month.

How to watch 2022 Laver Cup live streams in Canada

Canadians can get all the 2022 Laver Cup action on TSN5 or the French-language channel TVA Sports.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the 2022 Laver Cup live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2022 Laver Cup live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

2022 Laver Cup teams

Team Europe (captain Björn Borg):

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andy Murray

Team World (captain John McEnroe):

Taylor Fritz

Félix Auger-Aliassime

Diego Schwartzman

Frances Tiafoe

Alex de Minaur

Jack Sock

2022 Laver Cup schedule

The Laver Cup runs three days, starting Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. Here's the schedule. Match-ups have not yet been announced.

Friday, Sept. 23

Match 1 (singles) - 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. BST

Match 2 (singles) - following Match 1

Match 3 (singles) - 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST

Match 4 (doubles) - following Match 3

Saturday, Sept. 24

Match 1 (singles) - 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. BST

Match 2 (singles) - following Match 1

Match 3 (singles) - 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST

Match 4 (doubles) - following Match 3

Sunday, Sept. 25

Match 1 (doubles) - 7 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST

Match 2 (singles) - following Match 1

Match 3 (singles) - following Match 2

Match 4 (singles) - following Match 3