Red Sox vs Yankees live streams: How to watch Aaron Judge chase Roger Maris' home run record

This week's Red Sox vs Yankees live streams have the historic rivalry taking a back seat as Aaron Judge is hammering his way to dinger history. Over the next three games, all eyes will watch to see when (it's not really a matter of if) the slugger will break Roger Maris' AL record for home runs in a single season.

Red Sox vs Yankees channels, start time The Red Sox vs Yankees live streams began Thursday (Sept. 22)

• Today (Friday, Sept. 23) at 7:05 p.m. ET on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

• Saturday (Sept. 24) at 1:05 p.m. ET on YES via DirecTV Stream, and MLB Network (out of market only) via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

• Sunday (Sept. 25) at 7:08 p.m. ET on ESPN via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

In Tuesday night's battle with the Pirates, Judge went long in the bottom of the ninth with bases empty, on a 3-1 count. That moved him up to 60 homers for the season, tying Babe Ruth's record and one shy of tying Maris' 61. Ruth reached 60 in 1927, and Maris eclipsed him in 1961. Now, with an even wider gap of years between Maris' record and today, Judge looks to finally move the needle higher.

While that only moved the score to 8-5, it was merely the spark that lit the fuse for the Yankees comeback 8-9 walk-off win. The game ended on a grand slam from Giancarlo Stanton.

This brings us to game two of the four-game Red Sox vs Yankees set in the Bronx — following a casual Thursday night where the Yankees clinched the playoffs but Judge got no homers. Judge, whose contract debates have been a major storyline throughout the year.

The Sox, 19 games behind the post-season confirmed Yankees, are playing for dignity, to not be the team that Judge set a new record against.

How to watch Red Sox vs Yankees live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Red Sox vs Yankees you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream MLB from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Red Sox vs Yankees live stream is next on Apple TV Plus, then on YES and MLB Network (only for those out-of-market) and finally on ESPN on Sunday.

ESPN is available with most cable packages, and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV's Orange package. MLB on Apple TV Plus is free, and while YES is on DirecTV Stream (which we do not recommend) in its $89.99 tier.

MLB Network can found in fubo, and be added with Sling's Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month (opens in new tab) total) package.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the MLB Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX and MLB Network, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $61 per month (opens in new tab) Sling Orange & Blue with Sports Extra has FOX for Thursday's game, the MLB Network for Saturdays game and ESPN for Sunday's game. Right now, your first month is 50% off (opens in new tab)!

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams for free in the U.S.

Tonight, Apple TV Plus' broadcast of Red Sox vs Yankees is also free, as you don't need a paid membership to see the game.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in the UK

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams options aren't especially strong, but BT Sport has two. That's the Saturday at 6 p.m. BST, and Sunday (well, Monday) at 12 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in Canada

SportsNet and TSN split the Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in Canada.

SN1 is your fix for the 7 p.m. ET game, TSN2 has the 1 p.m. ET Saturday game and TSN2 has the 7 p.m. ET Sunday night game.

Can you watch Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in Australia?

Aussies find MLB live streams Fox Sports or Kayo Sports (opens in new tab). Unfortunately, the schedule of available games isn't listed online.

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.