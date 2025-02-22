Yes, you can get a hybrid mattress for under $500 — here's 3 to shop this weekend

If you've been looking for a new mattress and you don't like the sinking feeling of all-foam mattresses, you'll want to look for a great value hybrid mattress. It's rare to see a hybrid mattress for under $500 but we've managed to find a few amazing deals for you to shop on a tight budget. Our top pick is the Linenspa 10" hybrid mattress which is only $299 for a queen at Amazon.

While choosing the best mattress for your needs means considering more than just the price, it inevitably comes into the decision making process. And, with mattress prices varying from a couple hundred of dollars to a few thousand, it's difficult to know how much to spend.

But, if you're looking for a hybrid mattress that will support you and offer supreme comfort on a budget, we've found the top three under $500 for a queen. If you want to browse more mattress deals, check out this month's best mattress sales. But for now, find out why we recommend these beds.

1. Allswell 10" Hybrid mattress: twin from $214 at Walmart

At under $300, the Allswell has an incredible budget price point. The 10" mattress has a top layer of gel memory foam that stays cool, with cool-to-the-touch fabric. It's got excellent edge support and supports the body with individually wrapped coils. If you want a budget that'll keep you cool, this is the best choice, which is why it's included in this year's best cheap mattress guide. As with lots of budget mattresses, you won't get a trial, but you will get free shipping and returns. A queen costs $284, which makes it one of the cheapest queen hybrids around. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (5,348 reviews)

2. Linenspa 10" hybrid mattress: twin from $179.16 at Amazon

The Linenspa is perfect for those on a tight budget, offering three depths: 8", 10" and 12". We found this budget mattress to be perfect for lightweight stomach sleepers, scoring decent points for pressure relief, temperature regulation and motion isolation. While it won't offer the same quality of comfort as more premium-priced beds, this is great budget mattress in a box. A queen will cost you $299.99, which is a fabulous price for this kind of mattress. Our review: ★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (139,196 reviews)