Yes, you can get a hybrid mattress for under $500 — here's 3 to shop this weekend
Want comfort and support on a budget? Shop these three hybrid mattresses including Allswell, Linenspa and Siena
If you've been looking for a new mattress and you don't like the sinking feeling of all-foam mattresses, you'll want to look for a great value hybrid mattress. It's rare to see a hybrid mattress for under $500 but we've managed to find a few amazing deals for you to shop on a tight budget. Our top pick is the Linenspa 10" hybrid mattress which is only $299 for a queen at Amazon.
While choosing the best mattress for your needs means considering more than just the price, it inevitably comes into the decision making process. And, with mattress prices varying from a couple hundred of dollars to a few thousand, it's difficult to know how much to spend.
But, if you're looking for a hybrid mattress that will support you and offer supreme comfort on a budget, we've found the top three under $500 for a queen. If you want to browse more mattress deals, check out this month's best mattress sales. But for now, find out why we recommend these beds.
1. Allswell 10" Hybrid mattress: twin from $214 at Walmart
At under $300, the Allswell has an incredible budget price point. The 10" mattress has a top layer of gel memory foam that stays cool, with cool-to-the-touch fabric. It's got excellent edge support and supports the body with individually wrapped coils. If you want a budget that'll keep you cool, this is the best choice, which is why it's included in this year's best cheap mattress guide. As with lots of budget mattresses, you won't get a trial, but you will get free shipping and returns. A queen costs $284, which makes it one of the cheapest queen hybrids around.
2. Linenspa 10" hybrid mattress: twin from $179.16 at Amazon
The Linenspa is perfect for those on a tight budget, offering three depths: 8", 10" and 12". We found this budget mattress to be perfect for lightweight stomach sleepers, scoring decent points for pressure relief, temperature regulation and motion isolation. While it won't offer the same quality of comfort as more premium-priced beds, this is great budget mattress in a box. A queen will cost you $299.99, which is a fabulous price for this kind of mattress.
3. Siena Premier Hybrid mattress: twin from $254 at Siena Sleep
Siena's mattresses are known for being very budget-friendly without compromising on quality. The lumbar support foam and motion-isolating coil system will make sure you're comfortable and free of disturbances as you rest. A queen costs just $424, making it one of the most affordable hybrids out there. You're covered by some excellent benefits as well - 180-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping and return.
User score: ★★★★½ (90 reviews)
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I test mattresses for a living and I've realized the key to a good night's sleep
What is Celliant and does your cooling mattress need it?