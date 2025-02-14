The Luxe is great, but I recommend a different Helix mattress for side sleepers — and it's just $972 for a queen
The Helix Presidents' Day sale knocks 27% off the Helix Midnight mattress for side sleepers
Helix's Presidents' Day sale is here, offering 27% off its entire range of top-rated mattresses. This 27% discount at Helix includes the premium Luxe and Elite ranges, as well as the more affordable Core range. Plus, you'll also get a free bedding bundle thrown in too.
The Helix Midnight Luxe ranks highly in our best mattress guide, thanks to its overall comfort and support for side sleepers. While the Luxe is an excellent choice, there's a different Helix mattress for side sleepers I'm recommending this Presidents' Day — the Helix Midnight.
The Helix Midnight sits in the brand's entry level Core range and, while less luxurious than the Luxe, still offers outstanding pressure relief for side sleepers. In this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales, a queen Helix Midnight drops to $972.36 from $1,332. That's excellent value, and over $760 less than the Luxe.
Helix Midnight mattress
Was from: $932
Now from: $680.36
Saving: 27% at Helix Sleep with discount code TOMS27, plus two free pillows
Summary: Like the best mattresses for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight mattress offers exceptional pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees. You won't find the luxurious extras you'll get with the Luxe, like the plush pillow top and the enhanced lumbar support but, with its medium-firm feel, its an excellent alternative. Our Helix Midnight mattress review praised its temperature regulation and strong motion isolation. Right now it's 27% off with the code TOMS27 and you'll get a free pillow set included.
Price history: Helix mattress sales typically range between 20% and 25% off. The current 27% discount is one of the strongest discount the brand offers, plus it comes with a free pillow set. The only other time we've seen 27% off the Core range was last Black Friday.
Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | limited lifetime warranty | free shipping
Want to go for the upgrade? Try this...
Helix Midnight Luxe: $1,373.33 now from $1,002.54 at Helix Sleep
If you want the premium Helix experience, the Helix Midnight Luxe is the mattress for you. It's got a Tencel plush pillow top and a luxury design made specifically for side sleepers. You can add a GlacioTex Cooling Cover for an additional cost, but that does make the top feel a little slippery. In our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review we praised its lumbar support, excellent pressure relief and suitability for side sleepers. With 27% off, you can get this mattress at the cheapest price - $1,732.54 for a queen (was $2,373.33). You'll get a 100-night sleep trial, limited lifetime warranty, and free shipping.
