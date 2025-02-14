The Luxe is great, but I recommend a different Helix mattress for side sleepers — and it's just $972 for a queen

Helix Midnight mattress

Was from: $932

Now from: $680.36

Saving: 27% at Helix Sleep with discount code TOMS27, plus two free pillows

Summary: Like the best mattresses for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight mattress offers exceptional pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees. You won't find the luxurious extras you'll get with the Luxe, like the plush pillow top and the enhanced lumbar support but, with its medium-firm feel, its an excellent alternative. Our Helix Midnight mattress review praised its temperature regulation and strong motion isolation. Right now it's 27% off with the code TOMS27 and you'll get a free pillow set included.

Price history: Helix mattress sales typically range between 20% and 25% off. The current 27% discount is one of the strongest discount the brand offers, plus it comes with a free pillow set. The only other time we've seen 27% off the Core range was last Black Friday.

Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | limited lifetime warranty | free shipping