Save $600 on the luxury Ritz-Carlton mattress and box spring in Presidents' Day sale
Looking for a hotel-quality bed for less? Here's the deal for you
Do you dream of escaping the daily grind for a stay in a plush hotel room? Have a nightly staycation with a new mattress from Ritz-Carlton. Right now the brand is offering 25% off - the biggest sale we've seen from them - bringing the Ritz-Carlton mattress and box spring down to $2,970 in a queen (was $3,960). This is a saving of almost $1,000.
Choosing the best mattress for you means considering your sleep needs, and we're sure this indulgent hotel mattress is sure to do that. The Ritz-Carlton mattress is a hybrid bed and has enhanced cooling features and full-body support, with a design by luxury sleep brand Stearns & Foster. It stands at a lofty 13.5" and the box spring will add 5.5-9" inches depending on which you go for.
We rarely see sales on Ritz-Carlton mattresses, making this Presidents' Day mattress sale a rare offer. The last time we saw the brand discounted was during Black Friday, when the price came down by 20%. That makes this the best sale we've yet seen from the brand. We've been tracking the Presidents' Day mattress deals live, and we think this sale is well worth taking advantage of. Here's why.
Ritz-Carlton Mattress and Box Spring
Was from: $2,750
Now from: $2,062.50
Saving: up to $1,120 at Ritz-Carlton Shops
Summary: Built by the luxury sleep brand Stearns & Foster, this hybrid hotel mattress features a quilted pillow top and specialist cooling system. As this is a hotel model, it's designed to appeal to all types of sleeper, so expect a medium-firm feel, with good pressure relief and head-to-toe support. If you've stayed at a Ritz-Carlton hotel, you've likely already slept on one of these mattresses, considered one of the best hybrid mattresses. If you're a hot sleeper, this mattress will help you regulate your body temperature and stay cool, as its got an advanced cooling system to maximize airflow. You won't get a sleep trial with this, as you would with other high-end luxury mattresses, so you'll want to make sure you're certain it'll suit your sleep before purchasing.
Benefits: 10-year warranty
Price history: It's unusual to see a sale on a Ritz-Carlton mattress, as they are typically considered to be...well, ritzy. The biggest discount we've seen is 20% but this Presidents' Day promotion beats that, taking up to 25% off. This brings the price of a queen down to $2,970 (was $3,960). We reckon it will be a long time before we see another discount this deep, so if you've got your heart set on this mattress, we'd recommend buying now.
Looking for more affordable luxury? Try this...
Saatva Classic mattress: from $1,395 $999 at Saatva
Saatva's mattress are luxury beds designed to rival the best hotel mattresses but have a more affordable price tag. We awarded it full marks in our Saatva Classic mattress review because of its excellent pressure relief, support and edge support, and now it's down to the cheapest price Saatva offers, with $400 off for the Saatva Presidents' Day sales. A queen is now $1,695 (was $2,095), some $885 cheaper than the Ritz-Carlton. It comes with some of the best benefits in the business — 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white-glove delivery.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.
The Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress drops to just $664 for a queen in Black Friday-beating Amazon Presidents' Day sale
Hot sleepers! Get 30% off this cooling mattress infused with copper in the Presidents' Day sales