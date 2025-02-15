Save $600 on the luxury Ritz-Carlton mattress and box spring in Presidents' Day sale

Do you dream of escaping the daily grind for a stay in a plush hotel room? Have a nightly staycation with a new mattress from Ritz-Carlton. Right now the brand is offering 25% off - the biggest sale we've seen from them - bringing the Ritz-Carlton mattress and box spring down to $2,970 in a queen (was $3,960). This is a saving of almost $1,000.

Choosing the best mattress for you means considering your sleep needs, and we're sure this indulgent hotel mattress is sure to do that. The Ritz-Carlton mattress is a hybrid bed and has enhanced cooling features and full-body support, with a design by luxury sleep brand Stearns & Foster. It stands at a lofty 13.5" and the box spring will add 5.5-9" inches depending on which you go for.

We rarely see sales on Ritz-Carlton mattresses, making this Presidents' Day mattress sale a rare offer. The last time we saw the brand discounted was during Black Friday, when the price came down by 20%. That makes this the best sale we've yet seen from the brand. We've been tracking the Presidents' Day mattress deals live , and we think this sale is well worth taking advantage of. Here's why.

Ritz-Carlton Mattress and Box Spring

Was from: $2,750

Now from: $2,062.50

Saving: up to $1,120 at Ritz-Carlton Shops Summary: Built by the luxury sleep brand Stearns & Foster, this hybrid hotel mattress features a quilted pillow top and specialist cooling system. As this is a hotel model, it's designed to appeal to all types of sleeper, so expect a medium-firm feel, with good pressure relief and head-to-toe support. If you've stayed at a Ritz-Carlton hotel, you've likely already slept on one of these mattresses, considered one of the best hybrid mattresses. If you're a hot sleeper, this mattress will help you regulate your body temperature and stay cool, as its got an advanced cooling system to maximize airflow. You won't get a sleep trial with this, as you would with other high-end luxury mattresses, so you'll want to make sure you're certain it'll suit your sleep before purchasing. Benefits: 10-year warranty Price history: It's unusual to see a sale on a Ritz-Carlton mattress, as they are typically considered to be...well, ritzy. The biggest discount we've seen is 20% but this Presidents' Day promotion beats that, taking up to 25% off. This brings the price of a queen down to $2,970 (was $3,960). We reckon it will be a long time before we see another discount this deep, so if you've got your heart set on this mattress, we'd recommend buying now.

