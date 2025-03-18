Save up to 36% in Brooklinen's epic bedding sale — here's everything we're buying

By published

Sleep better for less with savings up to 36% on pillows, bedsheets and comforters

A man and a woman in a layered cozy bed
(Image credit: Brooklinen)

Pick up everything you need to create a perfect night’s rest in a sitewide 20% off sale at Brooklinen, with some savings reaching 36% off. which is now on its final leg. This means you can now get a queen size Luxe Sateen Core sheet bundle set for $273.28 at Brooklinen (was $427.) That includes a sheet set, duvet cover and pillow cases.

Brooklinen is a brand that has earned a spot in our guide to the best comforters of the year, so you know you're in good hands with their wider bedding selection.

Looking to upgrade your bed too? We've tracked this month's mattress sales for the lowest prices from all our favorite brands — you'll find several entries from our best mattress guide for all sleepers in there. Just here for the bedding deals? Here's our top picks from this Brooklinen sale...

1. Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet set: twin from $149 from $119.20 at Brooklinen

1. Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet set: twin from $149 from $119.20 at Brooklinen
This is one of the brand's top selling product thanks to the lusciously smooth fabric crafted from 480 thread count 100% long staple cotton. These are soft and ultra-breathable, ideal to be used all-year around. A Luxe Sateen Core sheet set is available in over 15 colors and 6 sizes. Each set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and 2 pillow covers. You can now get upto 20% off when purchasing a set which means twin size is now $119.20 (was $149) while a queen lowers in price to $151.20 (was $189).

View Deal
2. Brooklinen Down Comforter: twin from $199 from $159.20 at Brooklinen

2. Brooklinen Down Comforter: twin from $199 from $159.20 at Brooklinen
Available in three different variants to suit your sleeping style, Brooklinen's Down Comforter promises luxury comfort and plush warmth being made from ethically sourced Downmark certified 100% Hutterite down. It also comes encased in a breathable cotton sateen shell with baffle-box construction to ensure the fill is evenly distributed, preventing any clumps. You now grab this 20% off which drops the MSRP of a lightweight twin comforter from $199 to $159.20 while a queen is currently priced at $239.20 (was $299).

View Deal
3. Brooklinen Down Pillow: standard from $129 from $103.20 at Brooklinen

3. Brooklinen Down Pillow: standard from $129 from $103.20 at Brooklinen
Want a down pillow to go with your comforter? Like some of the best pillows, this offering from Brooklinen is both soft and supportive. Crafted from Hutterite down, it comes in three firmness levels for you to choose: plush, mid-plush and firm. Like their comforter, the down pillow too comes in a smooth sateen cotton case with double-stitched edges for durability. A down pillow is now 20% off dropping the MSRP of standard plush model from $129 to $103.20. A king on the other hand is now $119.20(was $149).

View Deal
4. Dreamwave Waffle Bed Blanket: twin from $179 from $143.20 at Brooklinen

4. Dreamwave Waffle Bed Blanket: twin from $179 from $143.20 at Brooklinen
The chic waffle designed blanket from Brooklinen is a multi-tasker as you can layer it over your comforter, drape as a throw while lounging or simply use it alone during summer nights. The intricate pattern is Brooklinen's signature which adds a touch of elegance to your home. You can now get a Dreamwave Waffle Bed Blanket at 20% off which drops the price of a twin from $179 to $143.20 while a queen is now $175.20 (was $219).

View Deal
5. Washed Linen Duvet set: twin from $324 from $165.89 at Brooklinen

5. Washed Linen Duvet set: twin from $324 from $165.89 at Brooklinen
Made from 100% European Flax linen (145 gsm), this duvet set from Brooklinen includes a soft and breathable duvet cover and two pillowcases. These are available in 8 calming colors and patterns and comes in 3 size options. You can now get a total discount of up to 48% off on a washed linen duvet set. This drops the MSRP of a twin set from $324 to $165.89 while a queen is now $193.54 ($378).

View Deal
Becky George
Becky George
Sleep Staff Writer

Becky is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide covering all things sleep-related including product reviews, research studies, news and explainers. She works on specialist bedding content and is responsible for buyer’s guides like the best pillows for all sleepers and best mattress protectors focusing on popular brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Coop Home Goods and more. Becky is a PPA accredited journalist who is keen to explore the intricacies of sleep, its effects on skincare, mental wellbeing and work performance. While not thinking of sleep, she can be seen reading in cosy bookshops or learning about global food culture. 

