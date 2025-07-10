Don't be a melt — this futuristic air conditioning unit is £200 off for Prime Day, and it will save you from the heatwave
Your sweaty future self called — they want you to buy this air conditioner
In the U.K., we're oddly aircon-averse. And yet when a heatwave strikes, there's nothing we love more than to moan about how unbearable the heat is.
Well, now's your chance to do something about it, because this Morphy Richards air conditioning unit is £200 off in the Prime Day deals.
According to Morphy Richards, this futuristic air cooling unit has been tested by Olympic athletes to keep them cool in the sweaty summer months, so it gets a gold medal from me. It's also got an energy-efficient design that's engineered to directly cool the person in front of it, as opposed to the room as a whole.
The S1 Pro is a ductless air conditioner that also acts as a personal fan and even a dehumidifier. And with temperatures set to surpass 30 degrees this week, it feels like the futuristic aircon unit is all but guaranteed to sell out.
On a tighter budget? The Morphy Richards Flexifreeze is also on sale for Prime Day, down to just £449 at Amazon. It's got 3 fan speeds and an A energy rating, ideal for running through the night.
Why we recommend it
I've not had the chance to test the S1 Pro personally, but if the reviews are anything to go by, it's a total hero in the summer months.
One reviewer calls it a "game changer", praising the fact that it doesn't require ducting hoses or window adapters. So you can get it up and running from the minute it arrives.
The S1 Pro oscillates, distributing cool air evenly around your room, and it features a low-noise dual centrifugal fanning system that's discrete enough to have it running through the night, or in the background while you watch the TV.
