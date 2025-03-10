Casper mattress bundles are up to 30% off — kit out your bedroom with an adjustable base for less

These bundles are the only way to save on a Casper mattress right now

If you've been looking to overhaul your bed setup, Casper has some incredible savings. Right now, all mattress bundles are 30% off at Casper. Each bundle comes with a Casper mattress, a mattress protector, and either a foundation or an adjustable base.

Like the best mattresses in a box on the market today for all sleepers and budgets, Casper mattresses come vacuum packed and rolled in a box. As well as being convenient and cheaper due to reduced overheads, you won't sacrifice any of the comfort and support you would otherwise get from a traditional flat mattress.

Casper mattresses are currently full price, so the below bundles are the only way you can save on their new lineup of new beds, like the Casper One. If these deals aren't quite what you're looking for, check out this month's top mattress deals for more options.

5 top Casper mattress bundle deals

1. Casper Best-Selling Bundle (twin):was from $1,137now from $795 at Casper Sleep

1. Casper Best-Selling Bundle (twin): was from $1,137 now from $795 at Casper Sleep
This bundle includes a foundation, a waterproof mattress protector, and either the Casper One Memory Foam Mattress or the Casper Dream Hybrid. Opt for The One if you want a medium-firm memory foam mattress that's great for couples and front/back sleepers. (Read our Casper One mattress review for more.) Choose the Casper Dream, which we rate as the best Casper mattress, for a slightly softer (and more breathable) surface. A queen-size Casper One bundle will cost you $1,012.90 (was $1,447), whilst a queen Casper Dream bundle is $1,640 (was $2,343).

2. Casper Snow Bundle (twin XL): was from $2,293 now $1,619 at Casper

2. Casper Snow Bundle (twin XL): was from $2,293 now $1,619 at Casper
Say goodbye to night sweats with this cooling mattress bundle, which includes the Casper Snow or Casper Snow Max plus a foundation and a mattress protector. The Casper Snow has a medium feel while the Casper Snow Max is medium-soft. Both hybrids feature a cool-to-touch cover and graphite-infused HeatDelete Bands (you'll find twice as many bands in the Snow Max). A queen Casper Snow bundle is $2,095 (was $2,993); upgrade to the Snow Max and it's $3,005 (was $4,293).

3. Casper Adjustable Bundle (twin): was from $1,983now from $1,388 at Casper

3. Casper Adjustable Bundle (twin): was from $1,983 now from $1,388 at Casper
If you love to get some reading in at night, or need to elevate your feet or head while you sleep, the Casper Adjustable Base is perfect for you. It'll will allow you to get into a more comfortable position for sleeping or while reading or watching TV. This bundle comes with your choice of the Casper One — the brand's best-selling all-foam model — or the Casper Dream, a well-balanced hybrid mattress. The price for a queen-size bundle starts at $1,668 (was $2,383).

4. Casper Adjustable Pro Bundle (twin XL): was from $3,309 now from $2,316

4. Casper Adjustable Pro Bundle (twin XL): was from $3,309 now from $2,316
This is a step up from the previous Casper Adjustable bundle. The Adjustable Base Pro includes an adjustable lumbar zone, Zero Gravity presets, and a massage function. Pair it with the Casper Dream or the Casper Snow if you need a little extra cooling relief. Prices for a queen-size bundle start at $2,708.30 (was $3,869) with the Casper Dream hybrid mattress included.

5. Casper Adjustable Max Bundle (twin XL): was from $4,734now $3,313.80 at Casper

5. Casper Adjustable Max Bundle (twin XL): was from $4,734 now $3,313.80 at Casper
If you're looking for the ultimate in comfort and ergonomics, look to this premium Casper bundle. It comes with either the luxurious Casper Dream Max or the cooling Casper Snow Max. These mattresses offer the maximum support Casper provides, with two layers of zoned foam to improve spinal alignment and promote airflow. The Adjustable Base Max adds adaptive lighting, remote control, and built-in USB ports — along with an adjustable lumbar, full body massage, and Zero Gravity. You can save a huge packet on this luxury bundle. Queen bundles are up to $1,900 off, with prices starting at $4,020.80 (was $5,744).

Like the best mattresses for all sleepers, Casper mattresses come with a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. The Casper Adjustable Base is also backed by a 10-year warranty, while the Casper Foundation includes a 2-year warranty. Both the base and the foundation have a 30-day returns window.

Jack Ridsdale
Jack Ridsdale
Sleep Deals Writer

Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.

