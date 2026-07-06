<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-88db2306-7a41-11f1-b9e2-6b7d924cdc21"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="QS3ZeKabTEWdG3JfNsk2dd" name="Prime Day 6-26-26 LIST" alt="Collage of items on sale for Prime Day" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/QS3ZeKabTEWdG3JfNsk2dd.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-88db2374-7a41-11f1-a9d8-9d4505d7672b"><strong>G'day, deal hunters! &#128075;</strong></p><p>Welcome to day one of the 2026 Amazon Prime Day! This turbocharged seven-day sale will run throughout the rest of this week, finishing up on Monday, July 13, at 11:59pm.</p><p>There are plenty of deep discounts already available across the retailer's massive inventory. Just like last year, the Tom's Guide AU team will provide real-time live coverage, posting the best deals as soon as we find them, so make sure to check back regularly for the absolute hottest bargains!</p><p id="elk-88db23e2-7a41-11f1-8711-1309a1e445f5">&uarr; <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="#section-amazon-devices">Back to all deals</a></p>