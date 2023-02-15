Considering the potential it has, you should learn how to use ChatGPT on iPhone and Android. If you’ve been living under a rock, ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot from the folks at OpenAI (opens in new tab), who also created the Dall-E-2 AI art generator. While longer term it might overtake search engines, at the moment ChatGPT is limited to information before 2021, so bear that in mind when asking it questions.



Although it only creates text, ChatGPT can be a great outlet for your imagination. If you have an idea, you can ask the AI to create poems, scripts, and prose on pretty much any topic. So, where better to unleash those ideas than on the device you have with you all the time? Here's how to use ChatGPT on iOS and Android.

Note: You will need to create an OpenAI account to use ChatGPT. We've covered how to do so in our general guide on how to use ChatGPT.

How to use ChatGPT on iPhone and Android

1. Open a browser (such as Safari or Chrome) and head to chat.openai.com (opens in new tab). Tap Log in or Sign up, depending on whether you already have an account.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Enter a question, statement, or request in the chat box and tap send.

(Image credit: Future)

3. ChatGPT should respond quickly. Keep talking if you like, or even assign it a task.

(Image credit: OpenAI)

4. To view or continue previous chats tap the menu button, top left, and then tap the title of a chat.

(Image credit: OpenAI)

And done! People have used ChatGPT for all kinds of things but perhaps most exciting of all, Microsoft is integrating it into Bing to redefine the search engine experience. Google is working on its own AI Chatbot called Bard , but it still has a ways to go .

