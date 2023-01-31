It's useful to know how to check your iPad model and generation. For starters, you can work out if the latest version of iPadOS will work with your device. You can also determine if you're due an upgrade to one of the best iPads or you can simply use the information to work out how much your iPad will be worth should you decide to sell it.

As you'll discover, it's easy to find out your iPad model and generation too. Most of the information is a quick flip of the iPad or a few taps away and we've made the process of identifying your device even easier by listing a heap of useful data towards the end of this article. So let's get moving. Here's how to check your iPad model and generation.

How to check your iPad model and generation

Open Settings Tap General Tap About See the Model Name & Number

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Open the Settings app and tap General.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Next, tap About.

(Image credit: Future)

3. You can now view your iPad's generation next to Model Name (if you can't see it, we'll show you an alternative method in step 5). To see your model number, tap the part number next to Model Number (the one beginning with M).

(Image credit: Future)

4. You can now see the iPad's model number (starting with A).

(Image credit: Future)

5. If the generation does not appear in the Model Name field, you can still find out your iPad's specific generation. Simply take your Model Number (beginning with A) from step 4 above, and refer to Apple's iPad model identification page (opens in new tab).