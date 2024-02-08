Since its launch, BritBox has amassed a cult-like following of global subscribers. The streamer hosts an extensive range of British-based television and movies. For crime drama fanatics, there's a wealth of whodunits that'll keep you buzzing for hours and for period drama or comedy lovers, there are plenty of shows to giggle (or swoon) over.

After facing some unrivaled competition from streaming giants, UK media conglomerates the BBC and ITV Studios created the streamer to become a home to the best of British telly on the go. However, some may question whether or not their BritBox subscription is worth keeping or canceling, considering its content niche.

And despite the co-creators best efforts to keep the competition at bay, much of BritBox's catalog is streamable elsewhere — namely on Prime Video, Netflix or Disney Plus. So, if you're considering letting go of your BritBox account for another platform, or you're not getting much of a kick out of the content on offer anymore, we've got you covered.

Below, we've listed five easy steps on how to cancel your BritBox subscription. Please note that this doesn't entirely delete your account, and you can always reactivate your plan anytime.

Step 1: Log into BritBox

To cancel your account, you'll need to log into BritBox using a compatible internet browser and computer.

Please note that you cannot cancel your BritBox account using the smart TV app or the BritBox app on any mobile device. You can also not cancel your account via BritBox if it is supplied through a third-party provider, such as iTunes or Prime Video. In this instance, cancellation will need to be done through your respective provider.

Step 2: Click on 'My Account'

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You'll see your profile depicted by an icon in the top right corner. If you hover your mouse over it, it will reveal a dropdown menu. You'll need to click on the 'My Account' option.

Step 3: 'My Account' Page

(Image credit: Future)

You'll be redirected to your account page after clicking the 'My Account' button.

You'll need to scroll down to the 'Plan & Billing' section that contains your payment details and billing cycle. Under this section, you will see 'Cancel Subscription' — select this button to proceed with the cancellation process.

Step 4: Select 'I still want to cancel'

(Image credit: Future)

From there, a cancellation pop-up will appear.

This pop-up window will give you two options: keep subscription or 'I still want to cancel'. To continue, click the 'I still want to cancel' button.

Step 5: 'Before you go' page and confirmation

(Image credit: Future)

After clicking that button, you'll need to choose a reason for canceling, as featured in the image above. The button will remain grayed out if you do not select a reason.

Underneath the provided cancellation reasons, you can also leave additional comments in a text box.

After you've decided and selected your reasons to cancel (or made further comments), the Cancel button will appear — click on this to proceed.

Once finalized, you will receive a confirmation email to your registered email address. If you cancel before your next billing cycle, you can continue to access your account until this date. After that date is up, however, you will lose access, and your account will be canceled.

Optional step: Unlocking a promotional offer

(Image credit: Future)

For some eligible subscribers, you may be met with this pop-up window during the cancellation process. This promotional offer discounts the service to AU$1 p/m for two months.

Either way, if this pop-up does appear at any stage, you will need to click on ‘I still want to cancel’ to continue.

(Do note, though, the subscription we tested for this article was annual, so we are curious if this offer would pertain to monthly subscribers. We will keep this page updated if there are any changes.)

Should you cancel BritBox this month?

Canceling BritBox depends on whether you're getting your money's worth out of the platform. BritBox is home to some niche UK-based content, but if you can find your favorite British soaps or dramas on other platforms or you want to save some extra change every month, then it may be best to cancel your account.