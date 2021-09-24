I tried the viral TikTok 12-3-30 treadmill workout — does it work?

As a runner, it’s not often that I turn to TikTok for inspiration, but the viral "12-3-30" treadmill workout caught my attention. The workout made famous by former actress and social media star, Lauren Giraldo, has been shared more than 2.7 million times on TikTok, with users raving about its benefits.

But what is the 12-3-30 treadmill workout, and what are the benefits?

When Giraldo spoke about the workout online, she said, "I used to be so intimidated by the gym, and it wasn’t motivating. But now I go and do this one thing, and I can feel good about myself."

Rather than running, the workout involves walking at an incline, which has been proven to have some serious benefits, such as increased weight loss (Giraldo credits the workout for helping her lose 30 pounds) as you’ll burn more calories walking at incline than on the flat and working the core, as well as the glutes and calves. Compared to running, power walking also has less impact on the joints, so it’s a good option for those who find running too intense.

How do you do the 12-3-30 workout?

Don’t panic, it’s much, much easier than it sounds. To follow this treadmill workout, you simply:

Warm-up for 5 minutes, either walking on the flat or at a slight incline

Set the treadmill incline to 12%

Set the treadmill speed to 3mph

Walk for 30 minutes

There's no firm guidance on whether or not to hold on to the bars of the treadmill. Giraldo says she holds the bars about 30% of the time and goes hands-free the other 70%.

What is the 12-3-30 workout like?

To caveat, I was ten days away from running my fourth marathon when I tried this workout, so I considered myself to be at a pretty good level of fitness. On average I run four to five times a week, with an average mileage of around 30 miles, but aside from going out with the dog, power walking isn’t part of my daily routine.

The first thing that struck me when I set up this treadmill was that 12% is pretty high. We’re talking about hiking up a steep hill for 30 minutes, not the gentle stroll in the park I’d expected when setting out to test this workout. I’d suggest that those not used to walking or running regularly might start a little lower, as it was a bit of a shock to the system for the first few minutes.

It’s also worth noting, 30 minutes is on the longer side of a workout for beginners. Giraldo herself said it took her a while to build up to walking for the full 30-minutes and had to take breaks when she first started, so don’t be afraid to lower the incline should you need.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Next up, power walking at incline uses different muscles to running. As mentioned, I was a few days out from a marathon, so I didn't want to put too much strain on my calves, hamstrings, or my lower back muscles, as I was supposed to be tapering, but I definitely felt my calves working harder than they would on a treadmill run. (If you do suffer from upper or lower back pain, you should be careful walking or running at an incline, as it can put more pressure on your spine).

Finally, in terms of calorie burn, this workout is not on par with a HIIT workout or a run. According to my Apple Watch 6, I burned 159 active calories in the 30-minutes, which is a lot less than I’d burn if I ran for 30-minutes, but more than if I walked on a flat surface. Of course, calories are very specific to the stats of the user, and according to the tread, which I hadn’t programmed my data into, I’d burned 323 calories in 30 minutes.

In total, I walked 1.5 miles and climbed 948 feet. While I’ll definitely stick to running outside as my exercise of choice, this was a brilliant, low-impact way to get my heart rate up. What’s more, when I stepped off the tread, I could feel that I’d really worked my glutes and my hamstrings, which are areas runners often neglect, so this would be a great form of cross-training a couple of times a week.

According to her TikTok, Giraldo does this workout five times a week and while I’d say that’s probably a little much for most gym-goers, it’s definitely a great treadmill workout to try if you’re not keen on running.