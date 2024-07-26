The Ninja Slushi is still sold out, but these 3 alternatives start at just $23

An instant TikTok hit, it's no surprise that the Ninja Slushi sold out almost immediately after its release on July 11th. The innovative frozen drink maker uses a central auger to churn and freeze drinks without the use of ice, and it offers five settings depending on your drink of choice. Best of all, it can create frozen drinks that are ready to pour in as little as 15 minutes.

Retailing for $299 at Ninja Kitchen, the Ninja Slushi is still unavailable, with many signing up to the waitlist as they eagerly await a restock. So if you're craving an ice-cold slushy, it could be some time before you manage to get your hands on this latest Ninja machine.

We're currently testing the Slushi ahead of our full review, but in the meantime, these 3 frozen drink makers are available at Amazon right now, and can quench those ice-cold cravings in a cinch. Best of all, they start at just $23.

Ninja Slushi alternatives you can buy right now

ZOKU Original Slush and Shake Maker: $22.99 @ Amazon

At under $23, the ZOKU is as well-established Amazon-favorite, with nearly 7,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.2 stars. You'll need to freeze this slush maker overnight and then stir your drink once added to create the consistency needed, but reviewers comment that this is a fun activity for kids, and it also works great with wine.

Margaritaville Bahamas Dual Mode Beverage Maker: was $299, now $198 @ Amazon

This frozen drink maker both shaves and blends, and includes a 36-ounce pitcher that you can use to pour directly into your glass. With an average rating of 4.7 stars and nearly 3,000 reviews, users comment that it's "worth every penny."

Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-in-1: was $249 now $216 @ Amazon

The OG Ninja Creami Deluxe offers 11 settings in one machine, including options for making Italian ice, 'creamiccinos', or slushys, making it more versatile than the Slushi, and less expensive.

Why is the Ninja Slushi so popular?

The Ninja Slushi offers five settings to make a huge range of frozen drinks:

Slush

Spiked Slush

Frappé

Milkshake

Frozen Juice

Many frozen drink makers require you to place a freezing unit in your home freezer before use, which requires a lot of forward-planning and plenty of freezer space — something that's hard to find in most homes! The Slushi plugs straight in and immediately gets to work freezing its central auger using its WhisperChill compressor, which can create frozen drinks in as little as 15 minutes.

TikTok users who have been lucky enough to get their hands on the Slushi have already started to share recipes and ASMR videos of the machine in action, with frozen soda being one of the easiest and most popular drinks.

