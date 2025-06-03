You can now buy the Ninja Slushi XL — and it’s cheaper than the original

When Ninja first launched its viral Slushi machine, the brand hinted that an XL model would be on the way. But over a year later, we've still not seen the Slushi XL drop on NinjaKitchen.

But, because we're pretty eagle-eyed for all things Ninja here at Tom's Guide, we've spotted the elusive machine available to buy for the very first time.

Ninja Slushi XL: $329 at costco.com Available to Costco members only, the Ninja Slushi XL is super-sized with a capacity of 96-ounces. This version also comes with two branded Ninja Slushi cups, complete with lids and straws. As with the standard Ninja Slushi, you can choose between five drink settings for a chilled or iced beverage.

There's only one catch — the 96-oz Slushi XL is a Costco member exclusive. And while you can't see the price until you log into your account, we're seeing the price at $329 — that’s $20 less than the standard model Ninja Slushi, available at Amazon for $349.



Although we're excited to hear about Ninja's Slushi XL, the frozen drinks maker is not that easy to get your hands on unless you're a Costco member. Still, we're hopeful that this is a sign it will be more widely available soon, and we’ll keep you posted about the latest stockist news.

What's special about the Ninja Slushi XL?

(Image credit: Ninja/Costco)

So, what makes the Ninja Slushi XL such a good buy?

The professional-level frozen drinks maker can turn all sorts of liquids into servable slush in 15 minutes, thanks to its RapidChill technology. But unlike the standard Ninja Slushi, which only launched in July last year, the Slushi XL increases on the standard capacity of 64-ounces to 96-ounces. That’s a whole lot more slush for a crowd.

What’s more, for $329 you don’t just get the Slushi XL, you come away with two highly desirable slushy cups, so you can sip your iced drink in true Ninja style. The cups match the Ninja Slushi colorways, and have clear lids and drinking straws.

As with the standard Ninja Slushi, you get five settings to choose from, including slush, spiked slush (for those who like to add a drop of alcohol), frappé, milkshake and frozen juice.

Whatever chilled or ice drink you or your guests fancy, there's a whole load of choice and you'll be guaranteed a perfect summer party.

