My Amazon device predictions came true — meet the new wave of Echo, Ring and Blink devices

Amazon's annual Devices and Services event took place overnight, kicking off at midnight on October 1 for Aussies. And while we may be missing out on some key products launching globally, my predictions for the new devices have officially come true.

Yesterday, I speculated on several price drops on current Amazon devices in the lead-up to Prime Big Deal Days next week. These drops largely pertained to Amazon's home security brands, Ring and Blink, and a potential new eero router. At the time, I had no inkling that any Echo revamp was on the horizon. And boy, was I wrong to think otherwise.

Amazon has unveiled an extended lineup of new and improved devices in Australia, across Ring, Blink, Echo and Fire TV products. Unfortunately for now, Aussies will miss out on the new Kindles — the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft and updated Kindle Scribe models, in fact — but my fingers are crossed that they'll be announced Down Under soon.

In a quick snapshot, here are the 15 devices coming our way, including pricing and release dates. All devices are available to preorder right now.

Echo Devices

Fire TV Devices

Ring Devices

Blink Devices

New and improved Amazon lineup unlocked

(Image credit: Amazon)

Notably, the biggest lineup falls under the Ring umbrella, with six new products launching within the next six weeks. The range has received a nice facelift, not only when it comes to design, but also with new advanced features. Select new cameras will come with Ring Retinal 4K vision, the brand's next-gen imaging technology that'll improve footage resolution, offer up to 10x zoom, and add more visual clarity for users.

In a similar vein, Blink has confirmed the expansion of its Australian catalogue, offering more affordable options for budget-conscious buyers. Blink's Video Doorbell will rival sister brand Ring's options, offering crisp head-to-toe view, package or person alerts, and cloud storage via the Blink Sync Module core, for a fraction of the cost at AU$89. The new Blink Mini 2K+ will also offer higher resolution for indoor monitoring and can be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Meanwhile, Echo devices get a much-needed glow-up in the Echo Show 8 (2025) and Echo Show 11 (2025) home displays. Aside from the updated in-cell touch and negative liquid crystal screens, both devices include new front-facing stereo speakers and a custom woofer for room-filling spatial audio.

Joining the new smart displays are the new Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio. A step into the world of premium audio for the brand, the Echo Studio combines a powerful high-excursion woofer that delivers deep bass and three full-range drivers to create immersive sound. It also supports Dolby Atmos and spatial audio. The Dot Max, on the other hand, features almost 3x the bass of the Echo Dot (5th gen), and its sound can automatically adapt to your space.

Finally, Fire TV will deliver its most affordable 4K streaming device yet in the Fire TV Stick 4K Select. The new plug-and-play device will feature enhanced clarity, contrast and colour — all for AU$89.

As mentioned, all of these new devices are available for preorder on Amazon Australia right now.

