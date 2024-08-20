Amazon's Echo Hub just crashed to an all-time low price in first sale

In the smart home world, few first names are as well known as Alexa. Amazon has turned its assistant into a household name (literally). The Echo Hub is the company's latest device, designed to leverage Alexa and use it as a full-fledged smart home control panel.

Unfortunately, all that smart home control power comes at a high price. Since its launch, the Amazon Echo Hub has stayed at $179. Even through Amazon's Prime Day shopping event, the price remained unchanged. That's why we're so excited to see the Echo Hub discounted to $144 at Amazon — its first price cut ever.

Amazon Echo Hub: was $179 now $144 @ Amazon

Since its launch, Amazon has sold its Echo Hub for $179. So we're naturally excited to see it get its price drop. If you own smart home devices and don't have a control panel to control them, this is the deal for you. In our Amazon Echo Hub review we said the Editor's Choice device puts every aspect of your smart home at your fingertips with the ability to connect to thousands of devices effortlessly.

Price check: $144 @ Best Buy

Our US Editor-in-Chief, Mike Prospero, spent a good deal of time testing the Echo Hub and in our Amazon Echo Hub review he called the Editor's Choice device "smart home central." He noted it "lets you control all your smart home devices more easily," which is all we're looking for from our smart home gadgets. After all, these things were meant to make our lives easier, not more difficult.

Another important thing we found was that it's smaller than you might expect. If you don't want your smart home hub to be confused with a TV, then you'll like the Echo Hub. However, it does support streaming apps, so in a way, it is almost a TV.

Regardless of how you plan to use it — whether to control your smart home or watch some of the best streaming services — the Echo Hub appears to be up to the task. It's not a perfect device, with some users in Amazon reviews claiming the software is a little glitchy, but that appears to be fixed based on more recent reviews.