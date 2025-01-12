6 easy ways to secure sheds and outbuildings from break-ins

While we invest in security devices to protect our homes from break-ins, our sheds and outbuildings are often given less priority. However, winter is the season when they are most at risk of being broken into.

Sheds and outbuildings are seen as easy targets for thieves in winter, especially opportunist thieves who take a chance when they spot an unsecured entry point. The long, dark evenings make it easier to go undetected and burglaries are less challenging to attempt.

However, with some know-how from the experts at Garden Buildings Direct , you can take steps to secure your sheds and outbuildings against thieves. These experts say, “Making sure your shed is well secured is really important, especially if you store any valuable tools or equipment inside it."

1. Replace rusty locks and hinges

Locks and hinges can easily become rusty as they are exposed to the elements outdoors, and they can leave your shed or outbuilding vulnerable to potential thieves. Garden Sheds Direct recommends replacing low-quality locks with combination or heavy-duty closed-shackle padlocks.

A closed-shackle padlock exposes a minimum amount of the shackle on the lock, making it harder for a would-be thief to cut through the shackle with bolt cutters.

Garden Sheds Direct also advises, “Check the quality of your locks and hinges as well, if they’re older and have been exposed to the elements then they may be rusty and it could be time to think about having them replaced."

2. Install security devices

Apart from securing your sheds and outbuildings with secure locks, another deterrent is to install further security measures. “Consider installing some security like a CCTV camera or motion sensor light as well, which can help deter any thieves,” says Garden Sheds Direct.

3. Block out windows

Although windows help bring light to dark spaces, thieves will take it as an opportunity to peer inside to spot valuables. Garden Sheds Direct suggests blocking any windows with coverings, such as security film, or even curtains, giving you the flexibility to draw them back and let in the light when you need to.

4. Secure the roof and anchor the shed

It may sound drastic, but Garden Sheds Directs says burglars can target the shed roof by taking it off completely. However, to minimize the risk, they recommend securing it with nails or screws around all sides.

It’s also a good idea to anchor your shed to the ground, especially if it is small, as thieves might be able to lift it up from the ground to gain access. This can be achieved using auger or bolt anchors and cable tie-downs.

5. Choose a good location

Where your shed is placed can act as a good deterrent, with Garden Sheds Direct advising that you should choose its position wisely, saying, “The best location for your shed would be somewhere you can see it from the house but not from the street.”

However, if you have a large backyard, this can be difficult to achieve, as often the shed is placed at the rear of your yard. In this situation, it is best to use additional security measures, such as sensor floodlight lights, which will illuminate when someone comes in close proximity.

6. Make your yard unattractive to thieves

There are several tactics you can implement to make your yard unattractive to thieves while still being able to enjoy flora and fauna.

“You should try and make your garden unattractive to any thieves as best as you can. If your shed is positioned in an area that can’t be seen from the street, and any potential thieves, then the risks are lower," says Garden Sheds Direct.

The experts also suggest keeping your boundaries low at the front of your house so that burglars have nowhere to hide. However, the side and back of your home should have high boundaries, making it harder for them to gain access.