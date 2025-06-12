KitchenAid’s latest induction cooktop just landed — and it offers the greatest temperature precision yet

Induction cooking is well known for its temperature precision and responsive performance, but now KitchenAid has raised the stakes in temperature accuracy. The brand is known primarily for its success with the best stand mixers (the KitchenAid Artisan is my top preference) but has just launched its latest induction cooktop.

KitchenAid’s Temp Cook Induction Cooktop boasts five cooking zones and exact temperature control from 120°F to 400°F — far beyond using standard low, medium, and high cooking settings.



But, just like any induction cooktop, it's not cheap. It’s available in two sizes, starting at $2,749 for the 30-inch model and $2,949 for the 36-inch version, direct from KitchenAid, but you can also purchase the Temp Cook Induction Cooktop from other leading retailers, including A. J. Madison, where you can already save 23% on the 30-inch model for $2,098; and 25% on the 36-inch model for $2,198.

Precise temperature control

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Apart from offering precise temperature control, KitchenAid’s latest induction cooktop offers smart presets, allowing you to set and hold the ideal temperature for popular cooking methods, such as boiling water or simmering a sauce.

This is the perfect solution for busy cooks, as it takes away the need to look up temperature cooking settings for regular meals. What’s more, you can also receive an alert to remind you to add ingredients — a Godsend for cooks who tend to multi-task.

KitchenAid’s latest induction cooktop also offers Event-Heat Zones that accommodate large cookware shapes, such as griddles, grill pans, and braising pans, and can even house two pans at different temperatures.

Extra features

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Unlike traditional round bridge elements with heating gaps, the rectangular zone heats evenly edge-to-edge — meaning your food cooks from the center to the edge at the same speed. So, if you’re cooking pancakes for breakfast, you don’t have to worry about a burnt middle and a just-done outer edge.

Easy cleaning

Induction cooktops are far easier to clean than standard gas hobs, as they have no awkward grills or burners to clean. But to make kitchen clean-up even easier, KitchenAid’s induction cooktop features a WipeClean coating, which the company claims is the easiest induction coating to clean.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Simply wet the surface with water, wait for five minutes, and wipe away any splatters and spills. The ease of cleaning an induction cooktop is one reason many people swap to induction cooking, and having owned a gas cooktop for many years, I can see the draw.

Voice control

What’s more, it comes with voice control so that you can link your cooktop with your Google Assistant or an Alexa-enable device. Using simple voice commands, you can set the cooking mode for each zone and adjust the heat.

Induction cooking for the avid cook

Aimed at the avid cook who wants to up their game in the kitchen, Kevin Sulaiman, head of brand, KitchenAid at Whirlpool Corporation, says, “We know passionate cooks are eager to elevate their culinary skills — whether it’s preparing multiple dishes at once, experimenting with new recipes, or trying different cooking techniques.

"With Temp Cook Induction, KitchenAid is providing reliable tools that empower consumers to confidently explore and unlock new levels of creativity in the kitchen.”