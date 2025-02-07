I got a first look at Shark's new LED face mask — what you need to know about 'the CryoGlow'

Shark is the company best known for making some of the top vacuum cleaners on the market, but it's also making waves in the beauty space. The brand first launched its smart and competitively-priced hair styling tools a couple of years ago, and famously gave the likes of Dyson a run for its money.

Now, Shark is taking a shot at the luxury LED skincare market with the launch of its CryoGlow face mask.

The Shark CryoGlow is $299 — not cheap, but compared to market leaders such as CurrentBody and Dr. Dennis Gross, it's incredibly well-priced. If you're based in the U.K., this mask has been available at £299 for a little while already, but it's a new release for U.S. shoppers According to Shark, it's "developed with dermatologists, backed by clinical testing, and FDA-cleared."

So how do LED face masks work, and what makes this one different? LED masks have been making big waves over the last year, promising to tackle acne-causing bacteria and fine lines with a range of different treatments. The Shark CryoGlow goes one step further than anything else I've seen on the market with its targeted under-eye cooling pads.

Here's what you need to know.

What we know about the Shark CryoGlow

(Image credit: Shark)

Well, like all LED masks, there's no denying that this looks... a little creepy. My Editor caught a glimpse of my screen as I researched the CryoGlow and said "Oh dear God, what is that?" Fair, Jeff, that's fair.

To answer Jeff's question, it's a smart face treatment mask that uses three types of light to penetrate three different layers of the skin and address issues from fine lines to acne to collagen production at the cause. Did I mention that it's hands-free? That's my favorite part, because I love to multi-task.

There are four settings on offer with this face mask:

The first, Better Aging Treatment, is a 6-minute treatment which uses red and infrared LEDs aimed to tackle fine lines and firming sagging skin. The Skin Clearing Treatment is for those who suffer with acne, using blue light to kill acne-causing bacteria and reduce redness for a more even and clear complexion.

The Skin Sustain Treatment uses a range of lights (blue, red and infrared) to enhance skin radiance and preserve optimal skin condition, and then there's the Under-Eye Revive Treatment which uses dedicated under-eye pads to cool and soothe tired or dry under-eyes for a tightening effect.

And also, it just feels really nice.

My first impressions

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I've tested LED face masks before. As I cling to my 20's with all my might, I'm always looking for new gear that can do the hard work for me!

The CryoGlow slots securely onto the face (the mask I had used previously, the Sensse Professional LED Face Mask, lies flat and contours to the face with an elasticated strap) and claims to beat the competition on coverage and energy. Using "tri-wick LED sequencing", Shark says it "beams energy between the layers of the skin for an effective, seamless coverage, without gaps or hot spots."

Having used it a couple of times, it feels more comfortable to use than my current LED mask, and I was able to sit and read my book while I used the pre-set Skin Sustain Treatment. I've only used it a handful of times, but so far I'm a fan. When testing LED masks in the past the biggest difference I noticed was in my redness. I went from quite parched and red skin to a calmer and more fresh complexion. I'm no dermatologist, but I do think it made a difference.

Most impressively, the smart control handset makes this mask incredibly accessible. It walks you through the programs, allows you to adjust the cooling settings, and encourages you to get into a routine with your new mask. It also shows the battery level, which is so convenient. My old mask would often run out mid-cycle because there was no way of knowing when it would run out of battery.

With that being said, the battery life is quite poor on the CryoGlow. It needs re-charging every three or four uses. Shark does sell a charging stand... now, I don't know about you, but I don't want to prop this thing up on my bedside table. Imagine waking up to that in the night... terrifying.

I'll be writing a full review of the Shark CryoGlow once I've had longer to test it, but so far it gets a thumbs-up from me.