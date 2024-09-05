Shark just launched a new cordless vacuum cleaner with this game-changing feature

Shark has just launched their new cordless PowerDetect, self-emptying vacuum cleaner that promises a more advanced clean than ever before. But while it boasts powerful suction, odor neutralizers and all the handy features that best vacuum cleaners have to offer, it also has one game-changing feature — that others don’t have.

The Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty is equipped with a multi-directional feature that allows the nozzle to suck up debris in both forward and reverse movements. This should tackle your dusty floors and carpets in less time, making light work of chores. And if you’ve typically been vacuuming your floors with this short and quick, back-and-forth motion, you’ve been doing it all wrong!

Shark Cordless PowerDetect vacuum cleaner (Image credit: Shark)

According to Shark experts, most vacuum cleaners tackle debris and dust only when moving forward, and not when you’re moving it back. In fact, this common, back stroke movement mistake will simply spread debris around — and not actually pick it up. Shark’s impressive DuoClean feature can suck up dirt and debris in reverse, to make the task quicker and ensure a deep clean.

In addition, if you’re trying to stay on top of pet hair around the home, this latest model features two brushrolls for all floor types, and “ultra-powerful” hair pickup.

It self-empties and charges itself (so you don’t have to)

Shark Cordless PowerDetect vacuum cleaner on stairs (Image credit: Shark)

Other impressive features of the Shark Cordless PowerDetect include an Auto-Empty dock that charges and empties your vacuum into a 2L base after each clean. This also minimizes dust clouds, and means you’ll never have to get your hands dirty. It also automatically charges itself, which is handy, and promises a full 70 minutes of runtime.

What’s more, you’ll never have to worry about the back-breaking task of reaching underneath low-level furniture. The Shark PowerDetect is designed with a ‘MultiFLEX’ wand that lets you bend the wand to clean under furniture with ease, or even fold the vacuum for small space storage. In any case, it does come with several, handy tools and attachments.

Shark Cordless PowerDetect vacuum cleaner on charging base (Image credit: Shark)

For a self-emptying (and backward cleaning), cordless vacuum, the Shark PowerDetect, cordless vacuum cleaner is reasonably priced at $499 and available to buy from Sharkclean.com . In fact, this latest Shark model might well give the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless a run for its money.

Now you can really master vacuuming, (the right way), to get those floors clean and spotless in no time.