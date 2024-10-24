Amazon's early Black Friday sale slashes $100 off the Corrale hair straightener — it's the Dyson deal I've been waiting for

Tired of styling your hair with an outdated straightener that leaves it dry and damaged? The Dyson Corrale could be the missing piece of the puzzle. Thanks to a generous 20% discount in Amazon's early Black Friday sale, you can now get this transformative styling tool for $100 less than the usual.

Typically retailing at $499, the Dyson Corrale is now available for $399 — a significant reduction that makes this premium styler much more accessible. Whether you want to straighten, wave, or curl your hair, the Corrale adjusts to work with your style and hair type.



Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener features a cordless design with up to 30 minutes of battery life, intelligent heat control, and flexible manganese copper alloy plates. It offers three customizable heat settings to provide precise, damage-limiting styling for all hair types. Now 20% off, that's a saving of $100.

The Corrale's standout feature is its flexing plates that actually move with your hair rather than just clamping down on it. This means you can create everything from pin-straight styles to loose waves without feeling like you're fighting with your hair. There are three heat settings to choose from, so you're not stuck using more heat than you need.

What I really appreciate is the cordless design — you can actually move around while doing your hair instead of playing that awkward game of cord gymnastics near a mirror. And despite being battery-powered, it straightens just as effectively as a regular plug-in tool. The plates heat up evenly and maintain their temperature, so you don't have to keep going over the same sections of hair repeatedly.

(Image credit: Dyson)

At $100 off, the Dyson Corrale is still a premium purchase, but it's a solid opportunity to save on this innovative straightener. Its cord-free convenience, intelligent heat control, and hair-protecting flexing plates make it stand out from traditional straighteners.

Plus, with Dyson's reputation for quality, it's an investment in your hair care routine that could save you time and reduce damage in the long run. if you've been eyeing this styling tool, now's the time to make your move.