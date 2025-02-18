This office chair strikes the perfect balance of form and function — and it's almost $200 off on Amazon

What happens when you mix quality construction with a fresh design that looks great anywhere? You get the Haworth Fern, a stylish, premium office chair that we've lauded for its sturdy build, wide range of adjustability options, and looks that will elevate any home workspace.

As much as we love this chair, one knock we tend to give the Fern is its top-shelf price. Luckily, for a limited time, you can get the Haworth Fern Office Chair for $1,055 at Amazon. (You can get the same price at Haworth direct).

Haworth Fern: was $1,242 now $1,055 at Amazon The Haworth Fern is as comfortable to sit in as it’s beautiful to look at. This is because Haworth used a fern leaf as inspiration for this chair, and its 3-part back system does a great job of responding to your movements throughout the day. In our Haworth Fern review, we praised this chair’s 12-year warranty and the fact that it arrives at your door fully assembled.

The now-discounted Fern is a fantastic example of an office chair that doesn't have to make your office look drab. Sure, you can get plenty of poppy-colored chairs on the internet, but how often can you get one that's built like a tank, has seven (actually useful) points of adjustment, and comes with a 12-year warranty? Check-mate, cheapos.

On top of the standard deal Haworth is offering on the Fern, you can cut the cost by another $70 by choosing the "Without Lumbar Support" option listed on Amazon, and you can make similar price adjustments by configuring the chair to your liking on Haworth's site. While this will cost you some extra structural support on the lower end of the backrest, you'll still get all of the Fern's top-notch adjustments. Those include 4-dimensional armrests, seat depth, and tilt resistance.

Like most deals we cover on Amazon, we have no idea how long this will last, so we recommend taking a stab at securing a Fern at your earliest convenience if you want to take the dive.