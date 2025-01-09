Our favorite budget office chair has a built-in leg rest — and it's $70 off right now

When you finally score yourself one of the best budget office chairs, you realize how little you actually need to spend to have a quality perch in your home office. The Boulies EP460, in particular, is one of the comfiest we've tested, thanks in no small part to its all-mesh construction and fold-out leg rest.

While the EP460 is already cheap enough for us to call it a budget pick, right now you can get the Boulies EP460 on sale for $299.99 at Boulies. Plus, you'll get a year of free warranty coverage on top of its low price. All you need to do to secure this deal is use the discount code "NS70" when checking out.

Boulies EP460 Office Chair: was $369 now $299 at BOULIES INC The Boulies EP460 is a budget-friendly ergonomic office chair with a full mesh design. It features an adjustable lumbar rest, as well as a flip-out leg rest that lets you fully recline in your chair. As we noted in our Boulies EP460 review, it's not the most adjustable chair on the market, but the comfort you get for the price is unmatched. Note: Use coupon code "NS70" at checkout to get this price.

In testing, we loved the effortlessly comfortable support of the EP460's full mesh design. The seat base, seat back and headrest are made of Airy Chenille Hybrid Mesh fabric, which adapts to the shape and contours of your body and provides sturdy but breathable support. The lumbar support and armrests are also adjustable and lockable, which gives you more-than-adequate support for upright sitting, forward sitting, and reclined positions. Underneath the base of the EP460 is stashed a pull-out footrest, which supports your legs alongside the rest of your body while you're in the fully reclined position.

On top of a $70 discount, which we've seen Boulies tack onto its products a handful of times before, the budget furniture brand is also offering a year of "Warranty+" coverage, which normally costs you an additional 50 bucks. That upgraded warranty covers any functional defects that may show up with your EP460 for up to three years.

Curious about sealing this deal? All you have to do is check this puppy out from the Boulies website and toss NS70 into the coupon code box at checkout. Be warned: we have no idea how long this deal is set to last, so we recommend taking a look as quickly as you can.