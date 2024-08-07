How to clean your refrigerator ice maker — get fresher ice in 9 easy steps

As summer heat continues, your refrigerator's ice maker works overtime to keep things cool. Often overlooked, this chilly compartment can harbor unpleasant odors and even mold if neglected. Regular cleaning not only ensures fresher-tasting ice but also extends the life of your appliance. Whether you have one of the best refrigerators or your trusty appliance has seen you through a fair few summers, maintaining the ice maker is crucial.

Before diving into the cleaning process, it's worth revisiting tips to organize your fridge, as proper food placement can prevent odors from transferring to your ice. Remember, there are certain foods you should never put in the fridge, which can affect overall freshness.

Now, let's explore how to give your ice maker the deep clean it deserves, ensuring crisp, clean ice all summer long.

What you'll need

Mild dish soap

Warm water

Clean microfiber cloths or soft sponges

An old toothbrush

Bucket or large bowl

Baking soda (optional)

White vinegar (optional

1. Empty the refrigerator (Image: © Shutterstock) Start by removing all items from your refrigerator and freezer. Discard any expired products and wipe down all surfaces with warm, soapy water. This step is crucial as odors can transfer between compartments, affecting your ice.



2. Power down and prepare (Image: © Shutterstock) Turn off your refrigerator or unplug it from the power source. If your ice maker has a separate switch, turn that off too. This ensures safety during cleaning and prevents the ice maker from activating while you work. If you're concerned about food spoilage, transfer perishables to a cooler. It's also a good idea to place towels at the bottom of your refrigerator to prevent any spills from reaching your flooring.

3. Remove and clean ice maker components (Image: © Shutterstock) Carefully remove the ice container and any other detachable parts from your ice maker. Refer to your owner's manual for specific instructions, as designs vary. Hand wash these components with warm, soapy water using a soft cloth or sponge. Avoid using the dishwasher, as it may damage the parts.

4. Clean the ice maker's exterior and interior (Image: © Shutterstock) Using a solution of mild soap and warm water, clean all exposed surfaces of the ice maker. For stubborn ice buildup, use a warm, damp cloth to gently dislodge it. An old toothbrush can be handy for reaching tight spots or tackling particularly grimy areas. Remember to consult your manual before using vinegar or other cleaning products.

5. Sanitize thoroughly (Image: © Getty Images) For extra freshness, consider sanitizing the ice maker. Mix a solution of 1 tablespoon of bleach with 1 gallon of water. Wipe down all surfaces with this mixture, then make sure you rinse thoroughly with clean water and dry completely, as you don't want this mixture to make its way into your food or drinks.

6. Replace the water filter (Image: © Frigidaire) If your refrigerator has a water filter, now is the perfect time to replace it. A fresh filter ensures better-tasting ice and improved ice maker performance. Aim to replace the filter every six months, coinciding with your ice maker cleaning schedule.

7. Reassemble and restart (Image: © Frigidaire) Once everything is clean and dry, carefully replace all the components you removed, including the ice bin. Double-check that everything is securely in place. Plug your refrigerator back in or turn the power on, and switch on the ice maker if it has a separate control. At this point, you can also add your food back into your refrigerator.

8. Flush the system (Image: © Shutterstock) Allow the ice maker to run through a few cycles, discarding the first 2-3 batches of ice. This helps eliminate any lingering tastes or odors from the cleaning process.

9. Maintain cleanliness (Image: © Shutterstock) Make it a habit to remove old ice and wipe down surfaces weekly. Plan to repeat this thorough cleaning process every six months, or more frequently if you use your ice maker heavily or notice any odors or discoloration.

Keeping your ice maker clean ensures refreshing summer drinks. For more cooling options, check out Ninja's frozen drink maker that can turn any drink into a slushie. Wondering how often you should clean your fridge? Here's what the experts have to say about it. And don't forget to stay cool during a heatwave with these 9 essential tips.