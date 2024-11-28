Forget the Dyson Airwrap — the Shark FlexStyle is now $229 for Black Friday

The Shark FlexStyle has become the go-to choice for those wanting Dyson Airwrap results without the premium price tag, offering versatile styling options for all hair types. This Black Friday deal makes at home salon-style hair care even more attainable.

Right now the Shark FlexStyle is just $229 at Amazon, which saves you $30 on this popular multi-styler. Given this is the lowest price we've seen, this deal is worth your attention.

This versatile styler delivers professional results that rival much more expensive tools. The multiple attachments included with the Shark FlexStyle handle everything from straightening to curling, and while the Dyson Airwrap might get more attention, the FlexStyle includes a key feature its pricier competitor lacks that I particularly appreciate — a proper diffuser.

As someone with thick curly hair, I particularly appreciate the diffuser's design. The large bowl actually fits all my hair without awkward bunching, while the prongs help lift and define curls from root to tip. It's refreshing to find a multi-styler that takes curly hair needs seriously rather than treating them as an afterthought.

(Image credit: Future / Sharmishta Sarkar)

The smoothing attachments work brilliantly on straight and wavy hair, too. If you're looking to add volume to your hair, or create waves that last, the FlexStyle can handle it all — with the use of minimal heat. Unlike traditional styling tools, the FlexStyle circulates hot air, reducing heat damage and frizz.

Coming with clear instructions and styling tips, it's a hair tool that can be used by both beginners and professionals to achieve styles at home in less time.

For anyone wanting to achieve salon-style results at home, this represents excellent value. You get most of the Airwrap's capabilities at less than half the price, plus that all-important diffuser for curly hair days.

At $269, the Shark FlexStyle balances professional features and reasonable pricing. Whether you're looking to upgrade your routine or want to achieve those viral hair looks without spending a fortune, this deal is a great entry point into smarter hair styling.