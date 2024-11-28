Best Buy slashes prices on my favorite Logitech gear for Black Friday — save up to $146

Black Friday is here, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your gaming setup with unbeatable deals!

I have three personal gaming essentials that I would recommend to anyone who has a PC — the Logitech G733 Wireless Gaming Headset, G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and G705 Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse. And thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday sale, they are all on sale right now. These are incredible prices you won’t find any other time of year. In fact, the wireless gaming headset was $149 now down to $97, which is one of the best deals I've seen yet.

Top Logitech deals

Logitech G705 Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse: was $79 now $62 at Best Buy This gaming mouse is a dream for gamers with small hands like me. Its compact, lightweight design fits perfectly, which ensures I can grip the mouse comfortably during intense gaming sessions. The wireless functionality means no clutter on your desk, and its ergonomic shape reduces any strain on the wrist.

Logitech G733 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $149 now $97 at Best Buy Logitech's wireless headset has been a game-changer for me. It has a lightweight design and plush ear cups that keep me comfortable, no matter how long I've been playing for. The clear sound and noise-canceling mic make every in-game detail pop, while the customizable RGB lighting adds that visual flair. Plus, the wireless freedom means no more tangles!

Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $199 now $123 at Best Buy The last part of my collection is the mechanical gaming keyboard. It's my go-to for gaming and typing on the PC. The tactile keys feel great, and the wireless design keeps my setup neat (since I'm fussy). The cloud wrist rest is also a nice touch as it offers plenty of comfort when I'm participating in an intense gaming match.

These three Logitech accessories are the heart of my PC gaming setup, and I couldn’t imagine using anything else.

When it comes to gaming, comfort and performance are key, and my setup wouldn’t be the same without the Logitech G733 Wireless Gaming Headset. It’s not just about how it looks visually with its customizable lighting — it’s how it feels. The lightweight design and memory foam ear cups keep me comfortable for hours, whether I’m battling through intense matches or just hanging out on Discord.

Typing and gaming have never been smoother either thanks to my Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. The tactile feedback of the keys makes every press satisfying. What really sets it apart is the wrist rest that comes with it, and it's quite literally saved my hand from any strain. If you're someone who spends hours gaming, wrist support is absolutely essential.

Finally, the Logitech G705 Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse is perfect because I have small hands, and ever other mouse I've tried just didn't feel right. This one however is compact, and its ergonomic design fits like it was made just for me. It’s comfortable, responsive and stylish — a mouse I can rely on every day.

Whether you’re gearing up for immersive gameplay, typing with ease, or enjoying precision controls, these accessories are well worth the money, and I swear by them. Don’t miss the chance to snag these favorites and check out these Best Buy coupon codes for even more savings!